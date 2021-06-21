Saweetie’s tunic dress and pointy heels are made for a private plane – Footwear News





Saweetie may have just created a new aesthetic for private flying. Over the weekend, rapper “Icy Girl” took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her boarding a private plane, wearing one of her most majestic looks to date. To kick off her ensemble, Saweetie opted for a red and white tunic dress. The flowing dress featured a turtleneck and long sleeves. To complete her dress, Saweetie opted for a black handle bag from Valentino. The handbag featured the brand’s logo design in gold in the center. Saweetie also accessorized oversized sunglasses and massive earrings – a signature piece of jewelry for the rap star. As for the shoes, Saweetie gave the ensemble an edgy, yet refined touch with a pair of black pointy heels. The shoes were adorned with golden spikes and rested on a stiletto heel. When it comes to fashion, Saweetie isn’t afraid of bold statements. She loves to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When not wearing heels or over the knee boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy sneakers from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also defines them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing. Want to boost your life? Add these heels to your wardrobe to copy Saweetie’s “jet style”.

