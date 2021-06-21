Tokyo James Mens Spring 2022 – WWD





Iniye Tokyo James dedicated his Spring Collection film to “All the Outcasts Out There”. Entitled “Osu”, a term for the excluded from the Igbo people of eastern Nigeria, the collection seemed to be a step towards fashion maturity for the British Nigerian designer. He gave up moody imagery and storytelling from his previous fashion films to focus on a simple runway video that exalted embroidery, hand-sewn details, geometric patterns, camouflage prints and crumpled effects. . He indulged in these stylistic elements exhaustively, exploring them alone and in combinations, which added to a more complete and cohesive range compared to the past. As a result, her fashion outcasts are sure not to go unnoticed. Instead of the brand’s signature leather, James crafted bold looks from delicate fabrics such as lace and chiffon in shades of pink, red and lilac, in addition to black and white. Intricate transparent geometric patterns designed for deconstructed suits, airy coats and Bermuda shorts, also appearing as inserts on shirts and blazers. More exuberant options included stitching rendered in a hand-sewn pattern in black and white or enriched with crumpled designs. While some of the multiple adornments looked forced, James skillfully blended British sartorial tradition with African soul in this compelling collection.







