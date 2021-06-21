Jon Rahm wins US Open in drama to win first major title – NBC Chicago





Jon Rahm wins US Open to win first major title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago On Sunday Jon Rahm celebrated his first Father’s Day and his first major championship. Rahm took the lead on the 72nd hole after a pair of spectacular birdies to finish 6 under to win the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif., On Sunday. The 26-year-old became a father in April and a major champion in June, winning just two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw of the memorial tournament while holding a six-stroke lead over three rounds. “I believe in karma a lot, and after what happened a few weeks ago, I was very positive knowing that great things are coming,” said Rahm on Sunday after his victory. “I didn’t know what it was going to be, but I knew we were coming to a special place.” The big names slowly gave up on what had been a crowded and star-studded Sunday standings, setting the stage for a spectacular finish between tournament favorite Rahm and regular runner-up Louis Oosthuizen. After Rahm’s tee shot at 17 found a bunker, he read the break perfectly and curled up in a 24-foot putt for the birdie to take a share of the 5-under lead. He took the lead of the clubhouse on the 18th and final hole, having placed a bunker shot 18 feet from the hole, sunk the birdie putt and celebrated with a Tiger Woods-like fist pump. Oosthuizen, behind Rahm in one stroke, inexplicably missed the 17th fairway on the left, sending his tee shot into danger. He placed his recovery shot about 10 feet from the hole, giving him a chance to save par and keep his title hopes alive. His putt ended and he finished with a bogey that put him two strokes behind Rohm towards the 72nd hole. Oosthuizen needed an 18-eagle to force the playoffs – the same hole he hit on Saturday draining a 52-foot putt to take a share of the three-lap lead. He took a conservative approach, placing his third shot 69 yards about 12 feet from the hole, making Rahm the first Spanish winner of the US Open. Oosthuizen birdied 18th to finish five under for his sixth second place finish in a major tournament. Harris English took third place with 3 under. Guido Migliozzi, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa finished tied for fourth at under 2. Rahm shot an under-67 score in the final round, taking home $ 2.25 million – just weeks after losing what could have been a winner’s purse of $ 1.674 million after his COVID test positive. After his victory became official, Rahm celebrated with his family by handing him his two-month-old son, Kepa. Shortly after, he received the US Open Championship trophy.

