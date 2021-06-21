2021 US Open standings, scores: Jon Rahm wins first major of his career with a pair of late clutches and birdie putts

Jon Rahm won his first major career championship in dramatic fashion on Sunday, winning the 2021 US Open in a late flurry that saw him sink a pair of clutch putts on his last two holes. Rahm brought him home to Torrey Pines with an Under-67 final round, tying the low lap of the week and finishing his race at Torrey Pines with an Under-6 278.

Rahm, the pre-tournament betting favorite who was also at the top of the odds table after 18 and 36 holes, played from behind all day Sunday, started Round 4 with three strokes behind a trio of co-leaders . That changed in no time at the finish line as Rahm birdie-birded at No.17 and 18.

First, a 24-foot left-to-right putt on the 17th par-4 that propelled him into a share of the lead with Louis Oosthuizen, one of the co-leaders on 54 holes.

Then Rahm put an exclamation mark on his weekend with a bunker up and down in the 18th par-5, draining an 18-foot putt to give him the direct advantage.

Oosthuizen didn’t go quiet after Rahm posted the low number in the clubhouse as he stood 5 under during the five-hole stretch from holes 12-15. However, after playing holes 16-18-7 under the previous three rounds, Oosthuizen stumbled to the finish line playing the last three tied on Sunday and finishing 5 under the week, a shot from Rahm.

Rahm, 26, becomes the first Spaniard to win the US Open. His victory comes just 15 days after being forced to withdraw from the memorial tournament with a six-stroke lead over 54 holes because he tested positive for COVID-19. Rahm was cleared before the start of the US Open.

“I believe in karma a lot,” Rahm said on the NBC show after his victory. “After what happened a few weeks ago, I was very positive knowing that great things were going to happen. I didn’t know what it was going to be. I just knew we were coming to a special place. that I got my decisive victory here. It is a very special place for my family. “

Rahm’s first career PGA Tour victory came in 2017 at Torrey Pines when he drained a 60-foot eagle putt on No.18 to punctuate his night out on a big stage. Torrey is also where he asked his current wife to marry him. After his victory, he was able to celebrate with his wife and two-month-old son, Kepa, whotook the moment togetheron fathers day. Rahm’s parents were also present.

“I just felt like the stars were aligning,” Rahm said.

Here is a look at the final standings for the 2021 US Open.

1. Jon Rahm (-6): When he first won the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines in 2017, Rahm was three points ahead of the final round. When he first won a major championship at Torrey Pines this week, he was three points ahead of the final round. There were late clutch putts in both cases, and he saved his best lap of the week for the last.

2. Louis Oosthuizen (-5): Oosthuizen played a good trick to stay five-under for the week after positioning himself well to capture his career second major, but he made a critical error – perhaps the biggest of the tournament – when his departure got lost on n ° 1. 17. He was forced to take a penalty shot there and continued to bug the hole for the first time of the week to take him down two points over Rahm’s lead, thus killing his chances to force the playoffs. or win. This is his sixth career second place finish in a major tournament.

3. Harris English (-3): An under-68 final round for the Englishman propelled him to the top of the table in third place, beating his previous best result in a major league, which he won last year with a fourth place in … The US Open. The 31-year-old hasn’t won a major tournament but has three PGA Tour wins, including earlier this year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

T4. Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Guido Migliozzi (-2): Two-time US Open winner and four-time major champion, Koepka came out with a 3-under-32 on the top nine but came in with a 1-over-37 at the back where he struggled all week. Morikawa also limped to the finish with three bogeys on his back softened only by an eagle on the last hole. Migliozzi had the best final round of the peloton scoring under 68 in his first career in a major championship.

T7. Rory McIlroy, Xander Sc Chaudele and 4 others (-1): A new bogeyless front for McIlroy helped him get closer with a header before collapsing at the back with bogeys on No.10 and No.13 to undermine his momentum. ScHotele took the opposite path, struggling down the front before making four birdies in his last seven holes. Far too many missed opportunities for both. McIlroy is still chasing his first major win since 2014. Meanwhile, Sc Chaudele – a San Diego native – is still after his first major win.

T26. Bryson DeChambeau and 4 others (+3): Much of the standings collapsed late as Rahm carried out his charge. DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open winner, was one of the most notable to collapse given he led at one point on Sunday. He went from a few head shots to a final 3 over the week after shooting a 44 on the last nine. A quadruple bogey in 17 and a double bogey in 13 were disastrous.