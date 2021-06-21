Lawrence and West win first titles

The temperamental Midwestern weather put Holly Lawrence at ease.

A thunderstorm in Nebraska early Sunday morning delayed the start of the first professional Ironman Des Moines 70.3 races by nearly three hours. The late start allowed the British athlete to have a second breakfast and go back to bed for a nap while leaving the others to worry about the delay.

“I think I’m good enough to handle a bit like chaos. I like it,” said Lawrence, 31. “It might bother a few other people. I see the funny side of it. It kind of helps me not to take it so seriously.”

When the competition started at 9.45am with the 1.2-mile swim at Gray’s Lake Park, Lawrence had his playing face on. The 2016 Ironman 70.3 world champion was the first out of the water by 42 seconds on the lane. ‘American Ali Brauer and increased that margin to 2:31 on Brauer after the shortened bike course to claim the victory in 2 hours, 53 minutes, 46 seconds.

“I was worried they would make the safety call to cancel it,” said Lawrence, beaming after just his fourth professional triathlon since the start of 2020. “I’m delighted they managed to do it.”

Lawrence rejected a belated accusation by fellow Briton Emma Pallant-Browne. Pallant-Browne, 32, closed within 55 seconds after 9.3 miles of the 13.1-mile race before wobbling late. She was 1:40 behind in second.

“I just know Emma is such a stellar runner,” Lawrence said. “I was running scared the whole time, just trying to look calm even though inside I was nervous. I just tried not to lose my mind and keep on trucking.”

American Jason West similarly dominated the men’s professional race to also land on the top step of the podium on Court Avenue. The Boulder, Colorado resident clocked the best run of 1:09:36 on the half marathon course to overtake fellow American Collin Chartier by 1:22 and win a race for the first time since the Ironman 70.3 Santa Cruz in September 2019..

“This one is a lot smoother just because the last (races) have been tough,” West said. “The past 18 months (during the COVID-19 pandemic) have been tough for everyone. None of us have been immune to struggles. It was really tough and finally having a good one ( racing) and feeling like I have this place in the sport. I hope people will know my name soon enough. “

West, 28, returned to Des Moines with fond memories of racing here. He finished fourth at the Des Moines Triathlon, the successor to the Hy-Vee Triathlon, in September 2015. Two years later, he finished second behind Olympic silver medalist Javier Gomez at the Des Moines Escape Triathlon.

“I remember the running course was really fast,” West said. “I really like it. So I was excited for it. I wanted to see how fast I could go.”

The former young wrestler from Pennsylvania came out of the water at Gray’s Lake in a field of four and carved out a small lead on the bike course, which was reduced to just over 25 miles to accommodate on a tight schedule.

Chile’s Martin Ulloa roared west for the final kilometers of the bike stage to open a 13-second lead after the second transition zone.

“I don’t know who it is that came around me with maybe 5K to go,” West said.

Intrepid, he passed Ulloa in the first mile of the race and appeared to blossom as the sun rose from the clouds and others began to fade in the heat.

“I got into a pace early in the race,” West said. “The legs were moving well and it started to get hot and I felt like I had to tell myself to slow down, to slow down. It turned into rough conditions there for the last 10 km.”

Chartier finished with the second best run of 1:10:17 to move up six places on the last stage.

“The whole time on the bike, I saw him just (west) ahead and I was like, ‘I can catch him running. “It didn’t end up happening. It was a surprise running that the sun came out. I didn’t even have sunglasses.”

Iowa natives all finish in the top 20

Lesley Smith, from Iowa City, was fifth in the professional women’s race in 3:03:02. The Boulder resident had a large group of family and friends wearing white T-shirts to support her.

“It was really nice to run in Iowa in my home state,” said Smith, 38. “I am really excited that there is an Ironman event here and I hope there will be more.”

Smith moved up five spots in the half marathon, when she ran 1:18:57, which was the fourth fastest time among the female pros.

“I really wanted to be in the top five and I finished fifth,” said Smith, 38. “It was a really strong women’s field. She (Lawrence) was definitely in her game today.”

Des Moines pro TJ Tollakson finished 12th overall in 2:49:36 in his last professional triathlon. After the race, the 40-year-old owner of Dimond Bikes announced his retirement from the competition.

“I did my best today and had a great time there,” Tollakson said. “(It) puts a nice bookend on a 17-year long career as a professional athlete.”

Tollakson said the shortened bike route hurt his chances of fighting for a podium spot. The owner of Dimond Bikes in Des Moines is known for his cycling prowess and finished with the second fastest cycling time of 58:29.

“It wasn’t the race I wanted, it wasn’t the course I wanted,” he said. “I definitely had one of the fastest bikes today. To be competitive in an area like this I need every mile on the bike I can ride. I was probably going to run the same. (time) that I did 10 or 56 miles. It didn’t go well for me. “

Tollakson was a key figure in helping Ironman come to Des Moines. He started his professional career in 2014 by competing in Iowa events such as the former Big Creek Triathlon. He left after victories in 2011 at Eagleman 70.3 and Ironman Lake Placid and, his favorite, a title at Ironman Mont Tremblant in 2014.

“I love racing, but it’s time to step aside and put some of these young players in the spotlight,” Tollakson said. “I have a lot of other things that I’m passionate about that I need to spend my time and focus on.”

Tyson Wieland of Des Moines, a former swimmer and runner at Johnston High, passed nine rivals in the 13.1-mile race to finish 16th overall in 2:54:15. Wieland finished with the 11th best race of 1:15:33 by a pro men.

“On a normal day it’s a half Ironman of less than 4 hours which would be a PR (personal best) for me,” said Wieland. “A lot of people will fade away in the heat. I know I will disappear, but I hope to disappear less. I think it’s a force that I have in the heat. I choose the heat whenever I do. can get it. “

Wieland, 26, also saw spectators cheering him on throughout the course, propelling him into the top 20 he envisioned.

“I could smell the crowd,” Wieland said. “That’s one of the reasons my run was so good. I heard (people say) Tyson probably 90% of the run which was great.”

Elaina Biechler, professor at Loras College, was third in women by age group in 3:27:41. Danna Herrick, a former professional Hansons Brooks runner now living in Norwalk, was fifth in 3:29:54.

