The Sixers lose to the Hawks in painful ways, yet another very winnable game they’ve lost this series

It was heartbreaking tonight as the Eastern Conference regular-season seeded Sixers lost at home to 5th seeded parvenu, the Atlanta hawks, 103-96. The game never felt comfortable as the Sixers seemed tight and awkward most of the time. With ten first-half turnovers and a bunch of easy blown shots, they nearly doubled Atlanta’s turnovers, 17-10. Turnovers were a huge problem for them in Game 1, when they opened the game by handing the ball over and over and tonight there was a similar vibe of the jump. Oh, and things just got more painful from there. Then the cold shooting started.

While they did a pretty decent job defensively overall, holding Atlanta 44 percent from court and 25.6 from depth, they also struggled to shoot each other. Philly as a team connected with just 42.5% of the court and 32% of 3. They felt tight from the start and then the crowd started looking a little anxious themselves.

They survived a huge Trae Young match. Young had a horrific nighttime shootout, just 5-23, 2-11 from deep. If you only knew this, you would probably start celebrating early. And Bogdan Bogdanovic, struggling with a knee problem, was only 2-8. So basically the Hawks star wasn’t very good, and their second-best perimeter scorer was too injured to help. But Kevin Huerter completely destroyed the Sixers.

The dude dubbed Red Velvet picked Seth Curry as he did in Game 2 and went 10-18 on Sunday, looking like one of the best players in the game on either team.

Joel Embiid did what he could on torn cartilage in his right knee. There’s a part of me as a fan that’s a little bit relieved that I don’t have to keep playing on a ripped right meniscus. Well see here if the hell is in need of off-season surgery. But Joel Embiid, despite applying pressure with 31 points and 11 rebounds on just 21 shots, he was one of the Sixers’ biggest culprits with almost half of their turnovers, for a total of 8.

It was much easier to look past the problem when the team missed Ben Simmons in the bubble in the first round a year ago. But on the eve of his 8th year since his draft, Embiid will face another injury this summer and he will have to work again to find ways to limit turnovers. As brilliant of a season as he has had it, and let’s find a way to appreciate that despite the pain because he was truly brilliant, the flaws in his otherwise stellar game are consistent and will need to be addressed if he wants to take this team to the next level in the future.

He’s going to have to work his landings on monster dunks or limit his dunks or both (many injuries he’s suffered in his career are due to dunks and attempted dunks) and he’s going to have to continue to do so. improve as a passer.

But Joel wasn’t the big deal here. It was a pleasant surprise after we agreed that he was going to play with a torn knee. The Sixers lost 22 and 26 points in games 4 and 5. That was the biggest problem of this series. They should have just wrapped up this case before tonight.

Ben Simmons has had foul issues and although he contributed mightily to a great defensive effort on Young, he was absent offensively in a way that has kind of unnecessarily plagued the Sixers for months now. The coaching staff don’t seem too comfortable handing the ball over to him and letting him lead the offense, so he spends what looks like countless possessions somehow hiding in the dunker spot.

And while there is a lot to be very reasonably criticized for Simmons for, like his absolutely and positively disgusting free throw in these playoffs (25-74, clearly a form of yips, right?) Or his difficulty finishing or his willingness to disappear into a game plan (perhaps in large part because he was afraid of being the victim of a foul like tonight when he passed a dunk wide open to a cutter) it’s also confusing to see him play so well in Game 5 against Washington and then be used as if he has no ball skills whatsoever in the half court for huge chunks of the next set, while Tobias Harris shoots 24 times, despite a nightmarish closing match.

After the match, Embiid didn’t fire any punches, citing the moment when Simmons turned down an open jam to move on to Thybulle who ended up getting hacked and a pair split off the line.

Joel Embiid: “I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we, I don’t know how to put it, is when we had an open shot and we had a free throw …” Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) June 21, 2021

This doesn’t bode well for a relationship that can have a turbulent history.

As for Tobias Harris. It was very, very painful to watch. It was clearly tight and just couldn’t complete the turn of the rim tonight. He had had a great year, was a borderline All-Star, and saved what felt like a major rebound season for himself. But what so many people will remember is how many dunks or layups he just tinkered with tonight.

Harris scored 24 points on 24 shots, which is not effective. But to make matters worse, the Sixers for some reason continued to rely on him, as if it was hot, or would eventually get hot. Almost like he was Paul George. And that just never happened.

Dwight Howard was a really big deal for coach Doc Rivers. Howard was -29 in his 142 playoff minutes. It wasn’t particularly hard to predict that to happen as he was the team’s worst -66 in his 1,196 regular season minutes. Several analysts joked that he was destined to become Doc Rivers’ new Show Harrell, a player Rivers overused in a playoff merger during the bubble, where Docs Clips blew up a 3- lead. 1 in the series, including double-digit advances in key games for Denver. As adorable and fun as Howard was, although he may have been a terrific signing for the Sixers at his low cost and was certainly worth it, the coach simply relied on him too much throughout. of the season and that also translated into the playoffs.

Howard was a -23 in 70 minutes of action against Atlanta. In their four losses, he was a -37 in 36 minutes. There will be jokes on Greg Monroe, book.

So much was at stake tonight. If the Sixers had won, they could have said they had finally shaken the second-round monkey in the back. They were the only seed. They had a DPOY nominee to Ben Simmons, an MVP runner-up and an All-NBA player to Joel Embiid. And a pair of All-Defensive team members in Simmons and Matisse Thybulle. Instead, there’s quite a bit of an offseason ahead to think about how this type of streak loss could have been avoided.

Last season, many were troubled by how little the team received from Al Horford and Tobias Harris despite their huge contracts. This offseason, there will be fans wondering the same about Harris and Ben Simmons. Ben averaged 6.4 field goal attempts this series. It’s incredible.

More bad things:

Matisse Thybulle was a -34 in 136 minutes this series. He had a few flashes, but couldn’t find ways to avoid many of the controversial sneaky fouls Trae Young draws and he essentially made a 3-shot foul-sealing play attempting an ambitious block from behind on Boo tonight. If he had just challenged that shot, they might have had a chance to equalize. He took a wide open 3 turn that would have set them up 7 with just over seven minutes to go. This one also hurt. I thought it was a bigger turning point than the one Embiid was referring to, after the game.

Furkan Korkmaz, Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, George Hill, Dwight Howard and Shake Milton shot 6-20 combined. Add Harris 8-24 stinker and it’s 14-44 from a big chunk of your team. Unbelievable.

George Hill was a -15 tonight in his 22 minutes. The Sixers traded Zhaire Smith for Tony Bradley, then Tony Bradley for Hill and he didn’t really look good in the uniform. I know he spent most of his run with Dwight in queues that didn’t work out. But maybe that thumb never healed well. It was worth having but man they missed Danny Green.

There is time for all of this and I’m sure we have a lot of ideas ourselves and our readers will too. But for now, man, it stinks to lose a streak that was so winnable. If you are looking for bright spots, there are a few:

It was probably still around 2022 for this team. Maybe that’s why Daryl Morey didn’t push all of his chips to the middle trying to get James Harden or Kyle Lowry. Watching them finish this game tonight and win might even have given some players or the coaching staff some false hope. Now all of this can be properly examined. Embiid is said to have declared outright war with Milwaukee on a torn knee that could have gotten bigger. Having to face tough questions now while preserving your health isn’t the worst place to be. They still have a lot of talent, a lot if it’s very young, and a lot of draft picks to dabble with. Excelsior.