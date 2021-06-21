Fashion
Sofia Vergara surprises fans in the best way possible with modern family reunion
Brandi fowler
Sofia Vergara wore the best flattering wrap dress when she surprised fans with an epic modern family reunion – and we found her.
Sofia vergara drove fans crazy when she shared photos from a reunion with her Modern family cast mates, and we were obsessed too.
In the pictures, the Con is on star He could be seen enjoying a chic picnic on a print blanket over the weekend with Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse’s husband Justin Mikita. The group smiled as they enjoyed the sunny weather together in Los Angeles – and a delicious cheese board filled with fruit, cheese, olives and more from Los Angeles-based company Sophisticated Spreads.
Sofia’s Diane Von Furstenburg dress is perfect for summer picnics
The photos were adorable – and showed Jessie playing with her baby boy Beckett – and holding a toy banana while he was at it. Meanwhile, Sarah flashed her pearly whites in a photo with Justin. Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello was there too and could be seen lounging with their puppy Bubbles.
“Picnic of the day at the park !!! I love you guys! I missed you so much !!!”, captioned Sofia.
We passed out at the castmate reunion, but we also couldn’t stop staring at Sofia’s yellow floral dress in the snaps. The Diane Von Furstenburg number features a flattering wrap-around silhouette and is topped with oversized palm leaves and pink floral details.
We loved it and found it again Net to wear.
Diane Von Furstenberg denim wrap dress, $ 650.00, Net to wear
BUY NOW
Sofia delighted the fans with her Modern family mini meeting
Fans quickly filled out the comments on Sofia’s post with a writing: “The excitement this just brought me is unreal!” Another added: “Thank you very much for that”, while another fan replied: “I love that you are all true friends!”
the Bottom of 9 The star also showed off more summer dresses in her closet as she enjoyed a sunny day on her patio last week wearing a printed dress from her Sofia Jeans collection. She drove fans crazy when they spotted Bubbles wearing a dress to match hers.
In one photo, Sofia was lounging barefoot on a plush daybed topped with geometric print pillows as Bubbles sat next to her in the look.
The matching dresses from the Sofia Jeans collection by Sofia and Bubbles are so cute!
In another, she struck a pose in another sundress from her collection that she paired with matching layered necklaces. The bubbles became natural for this shot and could be seen next to her without any dress on.
“Poor Bubbles only has one matching outfit! Is that why she hates me ??! #Sofiajeans”, she captioned the post
Needless to say, fans swooned over the duo’s matching looks. “This photo made my day,” wrote one. “So cute!” Added another, while another follower replied, “Sofia your style is the best!
