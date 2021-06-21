Wedge sneakers are back in fashion as ugly shoe makes a comeback

If you owned one of Isabel Marant’s iconic wedge sneakers in the 2010s, you are about to get really in fashion again.

A decade after its launch, Isabel Marant’s iconic wedge sneaker, the Bekett, returns to center stage with a new version of even more generous proportions that is likely to appeal to fans of oversized sneakers. Inspired by its older parent, the Bekett – seen on the feet of many fashion icons – this sneaker could herald the return of ugly shoes.

Where are the fashion gendarmes when you need them? In recent months, fashion has taken an unexpected turn. And we’re not talking about the green revolution (which is happening) or the digital shift (which is also on the way), but the rise of the “ugly”, or, to put it more diplomatically, at the “least. sophisticated, ”seeking revenge on the beautiful, the elegant, the refined. As a result, the summer will be awash in Crocs, jelly sandals and even slides, although – thankfully – without socks.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: ALASDAIR McLELLAN for Isabel Marant]

Ugly shoes

Another unmissable trend of recent years could now follow the same path: ugly shoes. To be clear, this is a name given to a particular style of footwear, namely sneakers with simple designs and relatively imposing shapes, which stand out more for their comfort than for their elegance. For the rest, that is to say aesthetics, everything is a matter of taste. There are those who hate them – and believe it or not, there are relatively few of them – and those who love them, to the point that the style became “THE” trend to follow a few years ago.

The Balskee: the most trendy new it-shoe?

Despite the arrival of summer and the desire to feel the fresh air at our feet, these sneakers could well make their comeback very soon. Indeed, one of the icons of the domain, the Bekett by Isabel Marant, launched ten years ago, is back in a new redesigned form inspired by the lines of its predecessor. The Balskee adopts a new “sculptural volume”, explains the brand in a press release, standing on no less than ten centimeters of heel, five of which are hidden by a thick sole. It’s a design that emphasizes comfort – a key feature of these shoes – and one that could once again win over fashion fans around the world.

The shoe precursor was a success that found favor with Beyonc, Rihanna, Gisele Bndchen, Marion Cotillard and Kendall Jenner from its launch and recorded sales exceeding 200,000 units worldwide. The new version is already available in stores and online on the Isabel Marant e-store, and will undoubtedly find its place at the feet of many influencers around the world.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews.