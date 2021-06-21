Leandra Medine Cohen partners with Closed for a capsule collection – WWD





Leandra Medine Cohen, founder of fashion site Man Repeller, has offered herself a new position. She has teamed up with Closed, the German clothing brand, on a capsule collection that will launch in October. The capsule consists of six wardrobe essentials, including a jacket, denim shirt and jeans inspired by Medine Cohen’s personal style. It will be available on Closed.com and at select retailers around the world. Retail prices range from $ 215 to $ 640, and the partnership is only valid for the fall. Together, Closed and Medine Cohen will donate a percentage of the sales of the capsule collection to charity. The brand will also release a video and campaign images shot by photographer Cass Bird with creative direction from Lee Schwartz. “The design process with Leandra was very natural and fun on our end and we appreciated that she was involved in all aspects. This ultimately led to a product that also feels closed and Leandra,” said Gordon Giers , CEO and co-founder of Closed. Medine Cohen said: “Working with Closed on this capsule collection after more than a year with no excuse to dress reminded me that even through the urge to overestimate myself with layers of colors, fabrics and prints, there’s absolutely nothing like the comfort of slipping into shapely jeans with a matching shirt, or the feeling of convenience and excitement in a sweater, or how much fun you can have in khaki pants. I hope it is the clothes that support us again in the public sphere. Closed, which was founded in 1978, has independent stores in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland, and is stocked with key trading partners in the United States and around the world. It produces several collections for women and men: ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and jeans, 100% handmade in Italy. Medine Cohen led Man Repeller from 2010 to 2020 and worked with brands such as Christian Dior, Kate Spade, Matchesfashion and PayPal. She resigned from Man Repeller last June over allegations of discrimination and criticism of the lack of diversity on the site. At the time, Cohen posted: “The team deserves a chance to show you what Man Repeller can be with me on the sidelines, so I’ll take a step back and let them show you.” The site ceased operations on October 23, 2020 and stopped posting new stories. FOR MORE STORIES: Closed Drops 24/7 Loungewear Capsule with Charitable Bent Closed launches a sustainable capsule Closed to introduce fully biodegradable stretch denim clothing with Candiani Leandra Medine Cohen takes a step back from Man Repeller Will fashion editors flock to under-stack in 2021?







