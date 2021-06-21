Sailors are pulling full blast, pushing past the spokes to cut the sweep of the fashionable series

Yeah, I’ll say it. Best series of the season, and possibly one of the best games of the year. It had it all: high-stakes pitcher games, glorious defensive play, adventurous base races, and an exit grand slam. Which gift.

And hey, speaking of gifts, Happy Father’s Day! Although he spent countless afternoons and evenings slaying the Dodger Dogs at Dodger Stadium, my dad is not what you would call a baseball fan. But he tries, as he does with a number of things that the women in his life love (opera, poodles, fashion, etc.) to understand and engage. Not only that, but he remarkably understood my need to disrupt his day with this recap. So, to pay tribute to it and hopefully help it on its next trip to T-Mobile, here is today’s lineup as cars that have been spending time in our garage over the years.

[Notes on todays game and performances in brackets, because I know this is still a baseball blog and not an adequate substitute for a real gift.]

JP Crawford – 1970 Dodge Supercharger

[It was a slightly off day for the offensively scorching hot J.P., but he did maintain his hitting streak with a single in the third and, of course, turned two double plays.]

Cool as everyone else goes out, and the flashiest of all the ranges.

Mitch Haniger – 1964 Studebaker Avanti

[Three Ks and a groundout did not make for a great DH performance today. Fortunately the bottom half of the lineup carried him.]

Acquired as a daily driver at first, but aging into a classic treasure. You name him, he can do it.

Kyle Seager – Pegaso 1979

[It continues to be tough to watch Kyle at the plate. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and Im just hoping he can shake himself out of whatever funk this has been. His kids remain extremely cute though.]

A self made gem that has withstood many movements. Still as remarkable as ever, but could use a few small tweaks to improve performance (like seat belts, daddy).

Ty France – 1967 Ghia 450SS

[France hit a gorgeous, game-tying solo homer in the first and made a nice play on a tough hop to start a double play, but he also may have injured his wrist/arm on his backswing in the ninth. Please, please be okay.]

A not-so-surprising MVP, the Mmes are probably now weighing the odds to keep him and build him or trade him to fill one of their many holes.

Dylan Moore – Lancia Fulvia 1972

[Maybe clawing his way out of the offensive pit in which hed been languishing?]

Compact and cute with just enough guts to make things interesting.

Jake Bauers – Chrysler 1949

[He didnt look nightmarish in right field, so thats something. Positional flexibility with speed and some offensive upside isnt a bad profile to have on your bench.]

A completely unexpected find that has turned out to be a real treat in its short stint so far. Will he stay? To be determined.

Luis Torrens – Ford LTD convertible 1972

[Torrens continued his tear since returning from Tacoma, crushing his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the third. Also didnt allow any stolen bases today!]

A sneaky robbery with a surprisingly fiery fan base, he may not have the power of a star but has the potential to pack a memorable punch.

Jake Fraley – Von Dutch Belly Tank Rocket Car

[Others in the lineup had more disastrous offensive performances, but Fraleys spot in the lineup today made his failings at the plate feel worse due to leaving four men stranded on the day. A leaping moment of defensive brilliance, and also a pretty brutal sun-obscured play at the fence.]

Absurdity. Total absurdity. But also slyly precious?

Shed Long Jr. – 1953 Giaur Champion Roadster

[Walk. Off. Grand. Slam.]

Maybe small, but an endgame spectacle.

Marco Gonzales – 1969 Barracuda

[Marco went 6.1 innings with six Ks and two earned runs. Personally, even though he was at 80-some pitches, I wouldnt have brought him out for the seventh. He was strong to start but looked like he was laboring towards the end of the sixth, and it would have been nice to see him go out on a high after striking out Austin Meadows to end the threat.]

Okay, this one is a bit lazy but mum loves Marco and mum has loved this Cuda – and all of the following Cudas over the years. Not the fanciest, and not a ton of power relatively speaking, but a pretty guaranteed good time, whatever the road.

Note: Marco does not have link with Marisa Tomei that I know.

The Bullpen – Nanas 1998 Toyota Camry

[Ive talked a lot of crap about the 2021 Mariners bullpen and you know what? I was wrong. I still stand by my assertions that theyre not particularly pleasant to watch, but they collectively had another scoreless day with hitless performances from Anthony Misiewicz, Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero.]

Despite all the odds, and some minor sabotage by family members desperate for a new car, this old sedan still performs admirably. Quite banal aesthetically – some might even say it’s ugly on the road – it’s the workhorse of the family fleet. At least five people learned to drive in it, it broke down and then was resuscitated on two freeways, and no one wants to know what’s under the seats. But it will always get you where you need to go.