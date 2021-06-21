Sofia Vergara Rocks ‘Modern Family’ Picnic Summer Dress





Sofia vergara treated fans of “Modern family” to a real treat when she revealed a reunion with some of her favorite co-stars for a summer picnic. The 48-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning when she revealed herself in a park on Saturday afternoon with familiar faces. Reunited, and it feels good! “Daytime picnic at the park !!! I love you! You missed me so much !!!” Sofia Vergara captioned a photo gallery of the day. Among those present were former stars of the “modern family” Sarah hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita was also there, along with Vergara’s husband, Joe manganiello. Related to what you read: Say “cheese! The broadcast was quite impressive for the TV stars, as they were seen munching on a delicious cheese platter filled with olives and fruit. In fact, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was a little upset that the cheese boards weren’t prominently featured in Vergara’s photos and vowed to post his own. “Because people ask, here are the cheese platters. Guess which one brought Sofia Vergara. We laughed for about an hour at the tiny size of mine, ”Ferguson later revealed on his own Instagram page alongside the photo of his co-star’s impressive plate (below). Discover the look In addition to the cheese, Sofia Vergara showcased her picnic look, which included a flower patterned dress with earthy tones of yellow and brown. The “Modern Family” mini reunion was enjoyed by Vergara’s Instagram followers, but many wondered where other co-stars, like Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter and Eric Stonestreet. “Where’s Cam ???” a comment from a fan read. New additions Sofia Vergara’s photos revealed that another picnic guest was her family’s latest edition, Bubbles, a Chihuahua / Pomeranian mix brought home by her husband. During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show,” she said Jimmy fallon on dog drama. “She hates me. She was meant to be for me. She was meant to be my dog. She arrived home and I dunno, she thought she was for Joe and that’s all she wants to do Vergara explained.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos