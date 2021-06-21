Social media manager job at Dear Frances





THE ROLE Dear Frances has an exciting opportunity for a social media superstar to join our growing team in London. The role will require you to manage all aspects of the brand’s social media, social content creation, photo and video production and editing, as well as being responsible for growth across all channels. . Applicants should live and breathe social media, have a solid understanding of luxury branding and social engagement. This is an extremely attractive position for an experienced candidate with a passion for luxury fashion and interested in joining a dynamic and growing international team. Responsible for managing the brand’s social media strategy

Develop and create compelling social content

Drive growth across all social channels

Manage the social media content calendar across all platforms to ensure that the content is regular, relevant and engaging

Photography and videography for social media

Photo and video montage for social networks

Propose innovative campaigns to stimulate engagement and brand awareness

Work closely with the design team to create behind-the-scenes content

Edit and reuse UGC and influencer content

Work with the marketing team to edit paid social ads Skills, experience and qualifications You live and breathe social media and know the onboarding details

A minimum of 3 years experience in fashion related social media or successfully managing your own social media channels

Intuitive and up-to-date knowledge of major platform algorithms and best practices

Skilled at creating and editing content (image and video) for all social media platforms; Instagram, Stories, IGTV, Reels, TikTok, Snap, Pinterest, YouTube, etc.

A creative eye and a solid understanding of the luxury fashion brand

Excellent video and photo editing skills

Strong experience with Adobe Creative Suite

Someone with an entrepreneurial spirit and a solid understanding of fashion branding, digital marketing and communications

A self-taught confident and eager to be a brand ambassador

Very good communication skills with excellent use of written English

Well-organized and efficient person with good time management and prioritization skills and the ability to summarize and clearly communicate key information

A team player who enjoys working in a very dynamic environment

Eager to take on responsibilities and take on new challenges THE NEXT STEP If you’re up for a change and want to join our exciting and vibrant fashion brand in London, we’d love to hear from you. Please indicate your relevant work experience and social handles Describe your level of ability to capture, edit and manage social content on different platforms If possible, can you kindly state your current package and / or salary expectations?

Please send your CV and recent work to [email protected] ABOUT US Dear Frances was founded with the clear objective of bringing luxury classics to modern women. We are focused on bringing the highest level of design and craftsmanship, while slowing the fashion cycle and paving the way for socially responsible businesses. We work closely with our team of artisan shoemakers in Italy, using sustainable materials and processes to develop a new kind of luxury – a luxury that seeks to slow the fashion cycle, a luxury that emphasizes about craftsmanship and a luxury that helps increase the integrity of our fashion choices. Dear France has become synonymous with modern and elegant designs, offering styles to the heroes of a classic wardrobe. Dear Frances shoes have been worn by Margot Robbie, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Kendal & Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, Emma Roberts and Sienna Miller. The brand has appeared in publications such as Vogue, W Magazine, Elle, Harpers Bazaar, Nylon, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, InStyle and many more. We are a socially conscious company and we are committed to partnering with like-minded organizations and individuals to pave the way for a more ethical and sustainable future. WWW.DEARFRANCES.COM CONTACT: Scott OConnor [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos