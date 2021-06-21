Thrifting may soon kill the beast of fast fashion

Savings have become much more common over the past two decades, as Carrie Bradshaw has been shown rummaging through Manhattan stores for a vintage black dress to go with her ridiculously priced Manolo Blahniks.

Today, thrift has become commonplace, and far from the occasional visit to the local vintage or second-hand store, it has become a beast in the fashion world: one, in fact, that could become even more. great as the global fast fashion industry.

At least that’s according to the online filing and thrift store ThreadUp, which in its latest Resale report concluded that if trends continue, the entire second-hand market (which includes resale and donations of second-hand items and traditional clothing) could grow into an $ 80 billion market by 2029 Compare that with fast fashion, which ThreadUp estimated could represent a market of $ 43 billion in the same year.

Even if you analyze the conventional bargain sales forecast for 2029, you were talking about a market of $ 36 billion. Granted, what constitutes saving versus reselling depends on who you talk to, so if giving clothes a second (or third or fourth) life is your way of shopping, expect more competition in the shop. coming years.

According to NPR, Generation Z is driving much of the savings train. The mobs of 1997 and later have already shaken up standards, including their view of investing. Now the evidence suggests they’re not just transforming the fashion they own, on their terms.

NPR described these Gen Z savers as motivated by the discovery of this sideways turmoil, as well as concerns about the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. And, of course, saving money is finding that unique piece of clothing. Savings have been normalized, “Eva Perez, 21, told NPR.” Since so many people are doing it, it’s now considered cooler. It’s better than going to the mall. The youngest find it fun, like a game. A hunt for something unique.

Unsurprisingly, social media adds to the growing pursuit of whatever is used. Were beyond the days of the disorganized neighborhood thrift store that only the bravest would want to dig through. Generation Z, in particular, has changed the concept of savings, and there are three main factors behind this phenomenon: the contribution of brands, the role of influencers and the creation of experiences, a writes Emily Johnson for Battery.

The ability to show everyone how cool economics can be has led to the popularity of apps like Depop, on which Etsy $ 1.6 billion to be acquired earlier this month.

Intuitively, it is assumed that saving is a net positive for sustainability: the more clothes have another life, or two or three lives, the less new clothes are bought. Plus, if dedicated thrifters take better care of their clothes, they will last even longer, reducing the need for new clothes.

The truth is a little more complex. There’s a problem that isn’t limited to social media influencers: if people are buying more and more clothes to keep up with fashion trends, it doesn’t necessarily change the reality that more clothes are being bought, worn then. eventually no longer be used. The impetus to get rid of clothes is often charitable, but the more clothes brought in and viable, the more fashion cycles accelerate, Le Zotte explained in an interview with Vox earlier this year.

If saving becomes mainstream, especially because of how technology has changed it (and as far as we know, saving online in five years could be a thing of the past, like Netscape or Peapod or Gay .com), then it might have an effect on fast fashion.

This may already be the case. Last year, H&M launched its own resale platform to buy and sell clothing made under one of the company’s brands. Critics have said they explain any part of this move as being sustainable was a stretch, given the accusations made against H&M and its competitors over the years – including overproduction, encouragement of overconsumption, questionable work practices and the often marginal quality of clothing.

Of course, the same could be said of the massive growth in online savings trading. Thrift, resale, and vintage are not the same thing, depending on who you ask. Vintage to many means at least a few decades; savings might include someone throwing a car full of old clothes at the local Goodwill or Salvation Army; and if you marked that item for resale that still had the price right, the overconsumption part of this conversation still deserves a discussion, isn’t it?

Image credit: Tyler Nix /Unsplash