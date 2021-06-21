I know you are a fashionable person if you wear any of these 8 summer shoes

As we continue to emerge from a fairly long period of neglect of much of our wardrobes, it is good to start embracing these items again. And the moment the lock started to loosen, I automatically turned my attention to the shoes. I’ve always loved shoes, so it’s no surprise that my first summer purchase was a new pair of sandals. Having said that, even I had almost forgotten how much they have an innate ability to completely change the the tone of an outfit. Like many others, I still rely a lot on comfortable clothes right now, but even they feel energized and exciting when I wear them with my new shoes. Take-out? Shoes are powerful things.

Let’s go and start talking about the best shoe trends of the summer, shall we? I spent a few days researching both the types of fashions worn lately and what is currently very saturated in the market, and I landed on the eight summer shoe trends that keep coming back. A mix of some very 2021 micro-trends with a few styles of shoes that have been repeated since last summer (which, let’s face it, makes it seem like it never even happened), I promise there is something for everyone in this eclectic shoe mix.

With a few exciting months to come, there’s no better way to celebrate and prepare for what’s to come than with a little shopping, especially when it comes to shoes. So scroll down to check out which summer 2021 shoe trends you should be shopping for and shop my favorites from each as you go.

CUTE CLOGS

Filled with nostalgia and allure for girls, clogs are a staple of the summer style agenda. The classic colors of black and tan will always serve you well, but I can’t help but faint at Sleeper’s daisy-decorated pair.

SHOP THE TREND:

Sleeper Matilda Daisy clogs (215)

Door & Pair Frankie clogs (225)

Ancient greek sandals Winged Buckle Clogs (280)

PUFFER STRAPS

If the thought of wearing heeled sandals fills you with dread, relax and dramatically reduce the risk of blisters with a pair of puffy, padded suspenders. In fact, this trend is heavy on apartments as well, so you don’t have to go for height to get in.

SHOP THE TREND:

Bottega Veneta Quilted mules (645)

Alohas Twisted Leather Bracelet Camel (105)

Jil sander Padded nappa leather platform slides (530)

RETRO SNEAKERS

Picking up where the platform, the big kicks left off is another trend from returning coaches to retro styles in colorful hues. Take inspiration from Lucy and wear yours with tailored pants for an unexpected touch.

SHOP THE TREND:

Naked Classics Eclipse Trident Trainers (80)

New balance 237 Trainers (75)

Mizuno ML87 Orange and Ecru Trainers (60)

90s flip flops

A huge hit from last summer, flip flops are still as solid in heel shapes as they are flat. Do like Abi and use a pair of kitten heels to elevate everything from knitted ensembles to wide leg jeans.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mark & ​​Spencer Leather platform thongs (35)

Who what to wear Sydney thong sandals (90)

Asos Thick powered leather thongs (20)

ULTRA CLEAR

Cheerful dress-up is really a thing right now with playful prints and acidic hues flying off the shelves. The shoes also took a shiny turn, in shades of electric blue, grass green and warmer than hot pink.

SHOP THE TREND:

From afar Juju Mules (137)

Zara Strappy leather sandals (80)

Russell & Bromley 90s Mojito Heeled Mule (215)

FISHING CAGES

Another 2020 shoe trend that lingers on for summer, hardly a day goes by that we don’t see our favorite influencers wearing cage fisherman sandals.

SHOP THE TREND:

Zara Flat cage leather sandals (90)

Free people Delaney Fisherman’s Platforms (148)

from the church Nevada Leather Sandal White (690)

DECORATED WITH CRYSTAL

The slipper antidote I’ve lived in for 18 months, crystals have been strewn over a selection of heels for a truly chic result. A pair of Amina Muaddi is high on my wishlist, but I’m also in awe of the styles found on Main Street.

SHOP THE TREND:

Amina Muaddi Rosie crystal-embellished silk-satin pumps (740)

Uterqe Crystal-embellished shoes (100)

Zara Flat rhinestone mules (60)

DESIGNED FOR THE WALK

Whether it’s sensitive straps or a padded footbed, fashion types have also embraced practical footwear in recent times. Check out Birkenstock, Arizona Muse, and Jigsaw to get your fix.

SHOP THE TREND:

Jigsaw Ivy Leather Slides in Black (99)

Arizona love Trekky raffia sandals (125)

Birkenstock Milano Birko-Flor Sandals (65)

