A successful Olympic dress rehearsal for the Austrian mixed sports team





The high point of the ETU European Triathlon Championships in Kitzbhel, the mixed team relay competition was on the program on Sunday. It was the last chance to gain experience for the competition which was held in Tokyo for the first time. The Austrian team around Olympic rookies Lisa Bertrier, Julia Hauser, Louis Knabel and Lucas Hullus finished a successful repeat with seventh place. The red, white and red team were seconds away from the podium. The Great Britain team became European champions. Lisa Berterer from Carinthia, Julia Hauser from Vienna, Louis Knabel from Tyrol and Lucas Hullus from Salzburg are already preparing for the Olympic Games. With few opportunities on the international racing calendar to compete in mixed team competitions, the Austrian team made their debut today: for the first time, all four Olympic rookies have competed together in this roster. The rehearsal of the new Olympic competition on July 31 was satisfactory. Julia Hauser gave the team a good starting position, Louis Knabel reduced the lead of the top three, Lisa Perterer climbed to the third fastest time and the group around Lucas Hollos was already in sight for the Russian athlete when Salzburg fell in the fall. The man in front of him managed to prevent bad things from happening in the second transition region. In the end, the TRV quad was only 17 seconds from its place on the podium. “I am very satisfied with the performance. Although it wasn’t a question of placement, it was too tight up front. The team have shown what they can do with training. The Tokyo rehearsal was a success! , rejoices TRV – Sports Director Robert Meschlmer. The Austrian triathlon masters are now preparing for the Olympics. As Julia Hauser and Louis Knabel return to high altitude training camp, Lucas Holus and Lisa Perterer will get the finishing touches in Austria.

Text: LAOLA1.at/TRV



