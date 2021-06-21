“Women wearing little clothes have an impact on men, unless robots”: Pak PM on the rise in sexual violence | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn criticism after once again blaming the increase in cases of sexual violence on the way women dress in the country. “If a woman wears very little clothing it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense,” Imran Khan said in an interview with ‘Axios on HBO’ . “This is cultural imperialism. Everything that is acceptable in our culture must be acceptable everywhere else. It is not,” he added. Imran Khan’s comments in the interview sparked massive outrage on social media, with opposition leaders and journalists expressing their anger and disgust at misogynist ideology. “Imran Khan is an apologist for r * pe and hates women,” tweeted Anaya Khan, one of the users, with the video of the interview on the microblogging site. Read also | Violence in Afghanistan: Pakistan defends Taliban, blames ISIS instead Reema Omer, legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists, expressed disappointment after Khan reiterated his position of blaming victims in cases of sexual violence. “Disappointing and frankly sickening to see Prime Minister Imran Khan repeat his victim blaming the reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan Men are not robots,” he said. If they see women in skimpy clothes, they will be tempted and some will resort to rape, ”Omer mentioned. Disappointing and frankly disgusting to see Prime Minister Imran Khan repeat his victim’s blame for the reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan Men are not robots, he says. If they see women in light clothes, they will be tempted and some will resort to rape. Shameful! – Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 20, 2021 In April, Khan blamed “obscenity” for the increase in cases of sexual violence in Pakistan in a live television interview and advised women to cover up to avoid temptation. “This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation. Not everyone has the will to avoid it,” he said. Hundreds of people rallied to demand an apology for his views and demonstrated in Islamabad. Protesters criticized Khan for what they called “victim blame” and demanded an apology for the comment. As many as 11 incidents of rape are reported in Pakistan every day in November 2020, with more than 22,000 cases reported in the past six years. However, the conviction rate for these crimes is only 0.03%, as only 77 of the defendants have been convicted so far, ANI reported citing official data from Pakistan.







