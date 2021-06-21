When virtual fashion stands up to the physical world

In the press and on social networks, the subject of virtual fashion is becoming more and more popular. But are these non-physical clothes the future of fashion? And where exactly can you find them? To find answers, FashionUnited took a look at the latest collection from Amsterdam-based digital fashion house, The Manufacturer.

On its social networks, The Manufacturer unveiled on April 16 RenaiXance, its new collection of limited edition digital clothing in collaboration with the digital sneaker studio RTFKT. The drop was launched on The Dematerialized, an online authentication marketplace created in 2020 by Karinna Nobbs and Marjorie Hernandez. The RenaiXance drop sold out in just ten minutes.

Prices for the collection, which could be purchased with Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH), ranged from 0.1 ETH (around 325 euros) for jewelry to 5 ETH (around 16,294 euros) for a full look and limited to a copy.

A pioneer in the new virtual fashion market, The Manufacturer sold its first digital couture dress at an auction in New York for US $ 9,500 (over 8,300 euros).

As the name suggests, the new RenaiXance collection takes inspiration from the 16th century Renaissance, mixing the theme with inspiration from the video game world to create seven distinct outfits.

Buyers received a code to transfer their new digital clothing to online virtual reality social platforms such as VRChat and Sansar.

All pieces have been designed with a “digital center of gravity,” which allows clothes to drape smoothly and gives a fall similar to physical clothing, explains fashion magazine Mode in Textile.

RenaiXance: a collection to explore our beautiful human complexity



On her blog, The Manufacturer discusses the wide possibilities of expression offered by virtual fashion, comparing it to the physical world and its material fashion, which she considers more restrictive.

Like the original word, RenaiXance means reborn, highlighting the fact that in the digital world we can be reborn time and time again, transforming ourselves daily to express multiple us, the company says.

The Manufacturer sheds light on the question of gender and the possibilities offered by technology to explore our beautiful human complexity. The X in the collection’s name, RenaiXance, relates to this topic. X is also a fundamental presence in the human condition: each of us shares the X chromosome, regardless of the gender expression chosen. It’s the genetic thread that unites us, sitting appropriately at the center of the word RenaiXance, suggesting movement in any direction, the company says.

Like the original word, RenaiXance means reborn, highlighting the fact that in the digital world we can be reborn time and time again, transforming ourselves daily to express many of us.

The Manufacturer goes further and makes the presentation of its digital collection look like a manifesto. By allowing the buyer to break away from physical reality, it offers the possibility of breaking free from the dictates of traditional masculinity. People throughout history have been forced to adopt male symbology to hide their supposed vulnerability, or have been persecuted if they cross invisible lines of what was considered gender-appropriate behavior, he says.

With RenaiXance, RTFKT x The Manufacturer presents the idea of ​​what could be if we reinvent the possibilities. What if the historical signifiers of femininity replaced those of masculinity, and what new expressive potential does this give us?

The expressive power of the garment therefore seems to be multiplied here. According to The Manufacturer, the RenaiXance virtual collection enables the rejection of what it calls conformist structures of physicality, further calling its buyers to finally become what we have always had the capacity to be. ”

Earlier this month, The Manufacturer once again launched a drop based on the idea that digital fashion allows us to break free from the shackles of the physical world. Called Re-veil, the collection consists of three virtual headdresses.

In a statement, The Manufacturer said the collection highlights a digital environment as a place where the boundaries and limitations of the physical world are removed, allowing for more open, fluid and creative self-expression.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited in English by Huw Hughes.