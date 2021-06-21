The highlights of Spring / Summer 2022 Men’s Fashion Week





The virtual track has indeed become the new standard abroad. Instead of live catwalks, designers and fashion houses have moved away from lavish events and celebrity guest lists to create a much more inclusive fashion week for viewers around the world. After all, the first row was considered dead several months ago. We’ve passed the stage of thinking about what we’ve missed and instead predicting the future of fashion. This is the general theme of Milan Men’s Fashion Week for Spring / Summer 2022. Listening to today’s needs, Ermenegildo Zegna has ushered in new possibilities for thoughtful tailoring and innovative fabrics with toned sets. on tone and androgynous silhouettes. Tod’s presentation, “Under The Italian Sun,” paid homage not only to his heritage, but also to a new narrative of modern Italian craftsmanship. From the unprecedented perspective of Fendi’s headquarters inside the Palazzo della Civilt Italiana, the SS22 men sought to dissect modern architecture and nature with sharp styles in a muted color palette. Prada was driven by Raf Simmons’ simplest and most timeless pleasure: the beach. It is expected that the live events return in September 2021. If the SS22 men’s fashion shows are indeed the last of their virtual genre, well, they are shaping up to be post-pandemic hellish debuts for the consumer when they hit stores. See the highlights so far. Zegna Tod’s fendi Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear with a new artistic director

Pradas latest collection wants you to feel something

When the Apocalypse comes let me carry Alexander McQueen

As the fashion industry goes digital, Bottega Veneta embraces the exquisite power of real life







London Fashion Week to receive major overhaul with digital-only platform

Chanel shouts French on the rooftops of Paris









