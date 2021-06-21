Balmain Plans Live Runway, Music Festival for Paris Fashion Week – WWD

TIME CONTINUES: As the fashion industry looks back on physical events, Olivier Rousteing dives head first, like a rock star in a moshing crowd.

Balmain’s creative director plans to show his spring 2022 collections for women and men on the catwalk on September 29 to close a two-day branded music festival at Seine Musicale in Paris, which will also feature food stalls, drinks and limited editions. – edition of fashion goods.

Rousteing launched the first edition of the Balmain Festival in 2019 in tandem with the Fête de la Musique, an annual musical celebration that takes place all night across Paris around the summer solstice.

Access to the festival village is free and open to the public on the first evening, September 28, while for the second evening, the first 1,200 people who pledge to donate a minimum of 15 euros to (RED) and to the Global Fund – who are fighting HIV and AIDS – will receive two tickets to the Balmain show and concerts that will take place on the main night of the festival. Ticketing is scheduled to start today at 5:00 p.m. CET.

“It’s impossible for me to imagine a creative moment or inspiration without thinking about the music that goes with it,” said Rousteing, explaining the festival’s raison d’être: “To come together and experience once again the amalgamation of the beauty of friendship, music and the excitement of a Parisian parade.

He noted that Balmain planned to admit up to 3,400 guests to its musical show, which coincides with Paris Fashion Week, scheduled from September 27 to October 5. The fashion show will also mark its 10th anniversary at the Parisian house. .

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Max Kobosil channels technological energy in its new fashion line

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain turns its men’s fashion show into a music festival

DJs turn into fashion gurus