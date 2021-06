Shopping for the summer with Amazons Head of Fashion Direction

It’s Amazon Prime Day and who better to help us navigate the best of the best on the giant online retailer that Vogue-alun and Amazons Head of Fashion Direction, Sally Singer. Known for her editorial eye and sense of the future, Singer brings a fashion perspective to the site, which has been busy expanding its Luxury stores which stores the likes of Marina Moscone, Roland Mouret, and more. As we all know, go shopping Amazon is as easy as a click, but finding what you want is a slightly different story. And so we asked Singer to highlight some of her favorite fashion finds just in time for summer. I see Prime Day as the perfect opportunity to replenish my summer essentials, those key pieces that always need a refresh when temperatures soar and life gets muggy, she says. Without further ado, Singers’ easy-to-air summer closet staples below: Belted polo dress Belted and with a flattering silhouette (specificity at the top, generality at the bottom), these dresses are a neat and effective solution to everyday chic. Pair with wedge shoes or trainers. Lacoste Short Sleeve Buttoned Pique Polo Dress The perfect leggings For those of us who’ve signed up for the big fall races (they’re back! Yay!), We need leggings that work hard to hammer the sidewalks for the finish lines. See you in Paris in October! Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Rise 7/8 Performance Leggings The classic tank top I learned a long time ago from (Vogue Fashion Director) Virginia Smith that a white tank top, layered over absolutely any look, day or night, equates to polish and undertones. Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim-Fit Spaghetti Strap Tank, 2 Pack The slip-on skirt The most chic and naughty brief to pair with a narrow tee, flats and a shoulder strap, or layered under a flowing floral dress (to print on the print action!). The striped t-shirt Every day is better and more casual when it contains a striped tee moment. Just my point of view, but I stick to it. Amazon Essentials Men’s Striped Short Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirts The Tie-Dye The 70s tie-dye may be on the decline, but shiboriwell, that’s a whole different matter! Basic sweatshirt for women various Daddy’s shirt The perfect summer camp shirt, a little daddy, a little Céline. Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt Punchy print pajamas Cheerful cotton pajamas that are a bit old-school and utterly charming are my idea of ​​everyday luxury. Classic BedHead Pajama Shorty Pajama Set BedHead Pajama Classic Long Sleeve Pajama Set

