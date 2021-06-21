Aventura Mall announces eight new fashion, swimwear, footwear and specialty retailers





ADVENTURE, Florida, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Aventura Mall Expands its Retailer Selection with the Addition of Vilebrequin, Hive & Colony, Melissa Shoes, Beach Bunny, Survival, Racing Miami, Kick Essentials and Arcade Zone. Crankshaftis rooted in the joy and freedom of the 1970s in Saint-Tropez. The French luxury swimwear brand created in 1971 by photographer and automotive sports journalist Fred Prysquel represents an elegant holiday style to be passed down from generation to generation. Vilebrequin is a master in the art of “swimming suits”, creating exceptional models through a process of nearly 32 steps. The brand is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development, as well as for its patterns, its exclusive collections, its monogram services and its know-how. Beehive & Colonyis the premier bespoke menswear store, where fashion and innovation are combined using rich luxury fabrics and the latest technology to transform clothing and accessories into unique personalized pieces. Since its debut in 2008 as a Tailor Truck in Manhattan, the brand has grown across the country, offering custom suits, coats, shirts, shoes and accessories for weddings, corporate events and more. Hive & Colony adapts parts to the precise measurements taken with its state-of-the-art 3D body scanner. It will be the first of the brand Florida shop. Mélissa shoesis known for its vegan and 100% recyclable jelly shoes and offers iconic chewing gum scented shoes inspired by fashion, art, design and sustainability. The brand offers a plethora of sandals, slides, wedges, jumpers and even jelly heels, boots and sneakers, as well as a line of accessories. In addition, the “Mini Melissa” collection includes sandals, flats and sneakers for babies and children. Beach bunnyis known for their unique swimwear styles and luxurious resort wear for all ages and occasions. The brand creates designs from the best European fabrics with personalized material and remarkable details. Angela Chittenden, Founder and CEO, has made Beach Bunny a global brand recognized internationally for sensual, glamorous and playful bikinis, one-pieces, blankets, jewelry, sandals and more. Survival, that of Miami Top urban and streetwear store, offers clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. Shoppers can find t-shirts, jeans, sneakers, hoodies, jogging bottoms, bobs and more from popular brands like New Balance and Fila, among others. Races Miami opened his second South florida location at the Aventura shopping center. The famous clothing and accessories store offers officially licensed F1Team and Driver products from Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Scuderia Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, McLaren and others. The products include clothing and outerwear, hats, sunglasses, bags and more. Essential kick buys, sells and trades the latest sneakers from top brands. In addition to its colorful in-store displays, the brand uses its social media accounts to showcase its customers’ latest finds and connect them with other “sneakerheads”. Arcade area is south florida The newest indoor entertainment venue, offering a wide variety of attractions for guests of all ages. Highlights include high-end arcade games, swap games with the best price selection, and the latest location-based virtual reality games. In addition, Agua Bendita, Brosway and Alma by Guardian angel recently opened at the Aventura shopping center. Blue Nile, one of the leading diamond jewelry brands, is slated to open in September. ABOUT ADVENTURE MALL:Aventura Mall is the premier shopping destination in Miami and South florida, and one of the best malls in the United States Anchored by Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the center is showcased by a mix of more than 300 luxury boutiques and shopper favorites, including Apple’s largest store in Florida, Adidas, Anthropologie, Burberry, Cartier, Givenchy, Gucci, H&M, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Sephora and Zara. Aventura Mall also offers over 40 eateries and eateries, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura farmer’s market, which features dozens of farmers and artisans; and experience Arts Aventura Shopping Centerprogram featuring more than 20 museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums. For opening hours, visit AventuraMall.comor call (305) 935-1110. SOURCE Aventura shopping center

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos