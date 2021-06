MSGM men spring summer 2022: Canone infinito

Canon infinito – Infinite Canon – like a musical composition that unfolds in circular melodies. The title of the song by Lorenzo Senni, the soundtrack of the project, sums up the atmosphere of the entire collection, of a story that follows the moments of a long day, on a deserted beach, composed in an intense joint effort of Massimo Giorgetti with Francesco Nazardo, the No Text Azienda and Senni. Canone infinito, like the dazzling light of the sun which, hour after hour, softens before giving way to night and returning in the morning, repeating its dance in a stubborn perpetual movement. Infinite like the horizon where the sea melts into the sky. Stephen Milners’ photographs, from the Spiritual Good Time series, are at the origin of the aesthetic codes: 90s style, guys in wetsuits and bleached hair, surrounded by blue waves and fiery sunsets. Intense orange and apricot, total black and ink blue, yellow, green and a touch of neon; the palette seems to echo the saturated colors captured in the shots taken by the photographer, interrupted by soft tones of oyster white, sand and wisteria. Handcrafted washes and watercolor prints recall the liquid patterns of water reflecting off the rippling water; solarized dyes, almost a new tie dye, create surprising effects on clothes as if they have been left to fade in the heat of the sun. Like chromatic clouds, the mottled woven cotton canvas items recreate organic, raw and three-dimensional textures. Wet clothes stick to the skin, with the smell of salt. Elements embodying an imaginary underwater world appear everywhere. Little sharks turn into laser-printed images with paisley designs, they join tribal designs on sports shirts and lycra leggings, poplin or cotton jacquard shirts and Bermuda shorts. Crabs or punk shells dotted with piercings appear on knits and shirts, stenciled mermaids appear on mohair threads. Big, garish-toned fish become patches on untangled mesh, with an undone effect, and bandana prints combine classic patterns with small seashells and look designed for an underwater rave, alongside technical fabric wetsuits seamless. The details come from the nautical world: metal ties on the striped tops, removable collars on the shoulders of oversized sweatshirts, sand-colored sweatshirts in raw buckle worn with sailor pants, cotton canvas jackets, old uniforms transported to the future. Riding swirling harmonies, surrounded by liquid flashes, the MSGM boys live a suspended dream. Like a generation thrown back on an island hidden out of time and space, where nature is wild, on Sennis’ hypnotic beats, the experiences are intense, amplified, as in psychedelic journeys. Read more about MSGM on the brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/msgm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos