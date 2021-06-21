Tiffany Trump celebrates Father’s Day in floral wrap dress and patent heels





Tiffany Trump celebrated her father, former President Donald Trump, with an Instagram post yesterday in honor of Father’s Day. Also joined by her fiancé Michael Boulous, the lawyer shared two images from back alongside his dad. In the first, Tiffany went for a flowery black dress with pink accents with matching black leather heels. For the second image alongside the former Commander-in-Chief, Tiffany wore another floral number, this time with a white finish. More New Shoes For the shoes of the second look, the old one first girl opted for her new favorite designer heels. Resembling a silhouette of Valentino, the Rockstud design is a signature element of the Italian brand made up of pyramidal spiked studs found on everything from sandals and slides to boots and pumps. Tiffany’s choice of shoe is a white cage design placed on a 3.5 inch heel with a rounded toe to finish, resembling the Rockstud cage silhouette. Although the white colourway has since sold out, the sandals once sold for $ 1,000; a white shade with a shorter block heel is also currently selling for $ 1,050 at Meaning. Tiffany herself wore the same pair of heels in her post celebrating Mother’s Day in May. Posing with her mother Marla Maples, Tiffany opted for a unique maxi dress with a comic-inspired design throughout the issue. President Donald trumpHis term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives began its impeachment trials against Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6. The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats on charges of inciting insurgency. After the House officially voted for impeachment, the decision was transferred to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump. This year’s hearings were part of the second impeachment trials held against President Trump, the first taking place from December 2019 to February 2020. The initial case resulted in a Senate acquittal on the two articles of impeachment . Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

