Gap Inc. and Harlem’s Fashion Row Announce Winners of “Closing the Gap” Initiative

NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – In an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between education and the new generation of Black, Indigenous and Other Colored (BIPOC) leaders, Gap Inc., Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) and ICON360, a purpose-built affiliate HFR nonprofit, announced today the winners of the “Closing the Gap” scholarships. These 10 deserving historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) fashion departments will receive financial rewards from a pool of $ 510,000, making them the largest donation to HBCU fashion programs by any major retailer.

Launched as part of Gap Inc.’s ongoing partnership with Harlems Fashion Row, Closing the Gap aims to strengthen educational opportunities for the next generation of black fashion leaders and provide a platform that enables black students to power their studies and stimulate innovation within the fashion industry. Additionally, Gap Inc. and ICON360 will partner to provide mentorship and internship opportunities to students currently enrolled in each of the winning HBCU programs.

“It is a great honor for us to partner with a world leader in the fashion world to launch the inaugural awards ceremony which will become an annual event. industry, but also to help give them the tools and guidance the next generation needs to take the fashion industry to new heights, ”said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “When Harlem’s Fashion Row started, we focused on designers looking to showcase their collection to buyers and publishers and we quickly realized that to make a difference, we needed to educate and mentor new talent entering the field. We look forward to expanding this program. initiative and opportunity by welcoming all incoming professionals. ”

The ten winners include:

Two (2) scholarships of $ 100,000: Central North Carolina (Durham, North Carolina) North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, NC)

Five (5) scholarships of $ 50,000: Delaware State University (Dover, DE) Howard University (Washington, DC) Bowie State University (Bowie, MD) University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Princess Anne, MD) State of Tennessee (Nashville, Tennessee)

Three (3) scholarships of $ 20,000: University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, AR) Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, Georgia) Norfolk State University (Norfolk, Virginia)



“As an inclusive business, by design, we’re driven by the belief that business can and should be a force for good. This extends not only to our employees and customers, but also to the communities we serve, ”said Sarah Holme, executive vice president of product design and development at Old Navy and executive sponsor of the creative community. Gap Inc.’s multi-brand “I look forward to working with Harlem’s Fashion Row to not only support the rich and rich history of HBCUs, but also to change our industry for the better by cultivating pipelines to fashion careers for talented people.” black creatives. ”

Last week, HFR launched its first Fashion Playbook, sponsored by Gap Inc. The Playbook, aimed at youth, middle and high school and college levels, is an online video content library featuring stories, tips and ideas. professionals in the fashion industry to raise awareness of the vast opportunities that exist in the industry. Of the 22 videos that will be shown over the next year, seven Gap Inc. employees will be featured. New videos will be added every month, offering exciting content and ongoing engagement. This allows us to solve an industry-wide problem: inequitable access to opportunities for black talent, especially for our more creative roles.

For more information on the “Closing the Gap” initiatives or to find out more about the winners, visit HFR ICNE 360.

