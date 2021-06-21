8 summer dresses on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021





Last weekend marked the official start of summer, so now is a good time to stock up on warm-weather clothes – and you can do it inexpensively during Amazon Prime Day. The two-day sale event is full of dreamy summer dresses at discounted prices, and we’ve found the top eight deals.

From everyday t-shirt dresses to fitted and flared minis, including body-hugging midday, Prime Day mode section has something for everyone. Just make sure to sign in to your Prime account (or sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial) to take advantage of these offers, as they are exclusive to Prime members. Keep scrolling for the eight best summer dresses on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

If you are looking for a variation of the classic LBD, let us introduce you to this Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress. It’s cut from a slightly stretchy ribbed jersey for a comfortable fit. This is the type of dress you can wear casually with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket or formalize with strappy heels and jewelry.

“This maxi is so soft I could wear it from the minute I wake up until I fall asleep,” wrote one reviewer. “It fits as expected and flows beautifully in the wind. The dress falls over the shoulders and shows off the neckline beautifully.”

For those who prefer bright colors in summer, check out this mini fit and flare with flowing sleeves and a square neck. It has exposed seams around the waist and on the front of the torso, as well as practical side pockets. You can wear it for weekend brunch, in the office on weekdays, and even for a summer wedding.

“I am so impressed with this dress,” said one customer. “I didn’t expect it to be this nice to the touch! The fit is really flattering and it has pockets. I love the versatility of this dress, and I think I’ll be buying a few more in different ones. colors.”

Another colorful option, this midi dress by The Drop comes in tons of bold prints and solid colors. It features a V-neck front and back, adjustable thin straps and side slits. Plus, it’s made from machine-washable polyester and spandex that feels cool and silky, buyers say.

“I love this dress,” shared one reviewer. “Doesn’t feel or look cheap which, considering the affordable price, could easily have been a possibility. The fabric has a silky feel and doesn’t have that telltale shiny polyester look. – it with strappy stiletto heels, a leather jacket, and stunning jewelry for the perfect evening dress, or a denim jacket and sneakers for a casual daytime look. “

