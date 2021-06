Jacket required No more? How the pandemic changed dress codes

FOR THE FIRST Once in its 35-year history, Manhattans Le Bernardin allows male customers to order its tasting menu or a bottle of Burgundy without wearing a sports jacket. When it reopened its polished dining room on March 17 after a hiatus of several months, the three-star Michelin restaurant ditched its long-standing dress code-demanded jacket. The decision, said chef and co-owner Eric Ripert, was prompted by hygiene concerns. Before the pandemic, between five and ten men on average arrived each evening at the Bernardin in shirt sleeves. To maintain a sense of decorum, the restaurant would give those overly casual diners a jacket ready for the evening. But this system did not work in the age of Covid. This forced the staff at the Bernardins to get too close to the customers and to touch their worn jackets after the meal was finished. For Le Bernardin, the compulsory jacket has become an unhealthy and impractical policy. Add restaurant dress codes to the list of many things blurred by the global health crisis. When it reopened earlier this year, Galatoires, a mandatory pantyhose in New Orleans, also stopped loaning germ magnets. Guests who arrived without a sports coat, said restaurant general manager Billy Clark, were directed to the bar or a separate, more laissez-faire dining room where the sight of shirt sleeves wouldn’t spoil the look. someone’s dinner. La Grenouille, a 59-year-old French haute cuisine chichi destination in Manhattan has stuck to a jacket requirement policy for all guests eating inside. Its Opentable booking page always advertises this policy. Still, like many New York City restaurants, La Grenouille added a large outdoor seating area last year, and guests who dine al fresco are allowed to have their meals without a sports coat. Even before Covid, the mandatory jacket dress code, once de rigueur at top establishments across the country, had started to look increasingly outdated. In keeping with the creeping casualness of the way we dress, many formal outfits like Spaggia in Chicago and French Laundry in Yountville, Calif., Had already eliminated their requirements for jackets before the pandemic. (In most of these restaurants, however, shorts, tank tops, and flip flops remain verboten.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos