Must read: Balmain to host music festival during Paris Fashion Week, Netflix series reignites interest in Halston brand





Balmain to host music festival during Paris Fashion Week

Olivier Rousteing is organizing a Coachella festival during Paris Fashion Week in September, with his Balmain spring 2022 collection headlining. The two-day event will feature limited edition food, drink and merchandise, in addition to raising funds for (RED) and the Global Fund. The festival will be free and open to the public on the first day, but the second day is reserved for the first 1,200 people who pledge a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and the Global Fund. Proceeds from sales of limited-edition Balmain festival merchandise, as well as village food and drink offerings, will also be donated (RED) and to the Global Fund. {Fashionista Inbox} Netflix series rekindles interest in Halston brand

Halston’s fall from Studio54 to JCPenney hasn’t been easy to watch, but thanks to Netflix, the once-glamorous label may no longer be seen as a dormant department store brand. WWD‘s Booth Moore looks at how “Halston” has been like a rebirth for the forgotten fashion house. On the one hand, it has seen a 631% increase in sales since the show premiered on the streaming giant. Interest in Halston, the brand, is also at an all time high, resulting in a capsule collection that will be sold at luxury retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. “The collection could mark a turning point for both the Halston brand, for Netflix and for the way fashion views entertainment content,” writes Moore. “More than one historic brand must want Murphy to make it into a series.” {WWD} Tamu McPherson launches Shoes Up For Justice

In honor of Juneteenth, Tamu McPherson launched Lift up for justice, an initiative that allows anyone to access its archives of luxury footwear while raising funds for voting rights causes in the United States. McPherson has listed nearly 100 pairs of his personal collection – with everything from sculptural heeled Jacquemus sandals and bright red Golden Goose cowboy boots to Yves Saint Laurent Pony Mane pumps – and will donate 97% of the proceeds to various groups, including those led Stacey Abrams, a popular activist and organizer. {Fashionista Inbox} Darlene Okpo opens bookstore

Darlene Okpo, half of the sister duo behind women's ready-to-wear and beauty brand William Okpo, opened a bookstore in the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn that celebrates African-American culture called Adanne ("She is the daughter of her mother" in Igbo). Okpo wants the store, located at 53 Bridge Street, to offer people a warm approach to learning and storytelling. {Fashionista Inbox} Darlene Okpo in Adanne. Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Wilson







