Hailey Baldwin looks chic Parisian in cutout knit dress and high heels – Footwear News





Hailey Baldwin easily tapped into French street style today as she joined her husband Justin Bieber on a date. Going out after lunch in Paris, the model and her singer husband showed off their high taste in coordinating outfits. Baldwin’s look featured a cutout mesh dress with a halter neck silhouette while Bieber opted for a pinstripe suit and collared shirt. Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cutout tops, pants and dresses like Hailey Baldwin’s are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twist dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the uncovered numbers on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and virtually every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Related

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A close-up view of Hailey Baldwin’s sandals and Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA When it comes to shoes, both members of the couple opted for trendy items of their choice. The “Baby” singer opted for a Nike Dunk Low in what looks like the “University Blue” colourway, a style that sells for over $ 450 at GOAT. When it comes to Hailey’s shoes, the media personality has tapped into another growing trend for next season: ankle-length sandals. Favorite by Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, these heels meander over the ankle and calf for a noticeable punch and sustained fit. Baldwin’s own pick also highlighted a smooth leather-like colourway on a pointed toe and stiletto heel, all with a thin wrap-around strap. Entitled the Luce Minimale silhouette, the heels come from one of the model’s favorite brands: Woman LA; the vegan sandals are 4.5 inches tall and cost only $ 189.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have lunch at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant in Paris on June 21. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

A close-up view of Hailey Baldwin’s sandals. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry spans all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s to star in their summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and recently joined the denim brand for their annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Additionally, in 2016, the A-lister teamed up with Ugg, featured in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16. Ambassador Superga’s shoe closet also features an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorial duties. In addition to her Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from the Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collaborations, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The new must-have shoe brands for the media personality are Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, continuing in line with the celebrity favorite styles of the brands every “it” girl wears. Click through the gallery to learn more about Hailey Baldwin’s raised heels over the years.

