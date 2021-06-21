Final Fantasy characters inspire Ardusse’s Spring 2022 men’s lineup – WWD

After a year spent in front of the screens of our devices for everything from business meetings to Zoom parties, can digital media really provide an escape? That’s what Ardusse designer Gaetano Colucci thinks.

“When I entered fashion, I wanted the industry to take me seriously, so I was inspired by lofty subjects. It was the right time for me to express my personal idea of ​​escape, ”he said.

Colucci’s quest for his personal and fashion Arcadia, a place filled with childhood naivety and innocence, led him, an avid gamer, to think of video game characters. Their outfits served as a subtle inspiration for her charming range, filled with pastel-hued wardrobe staples with romantic and naïve details.

A delicate square pink shirt paired with shimmering blush-colored satin shorts, their texture evoking digital glitch effects, featured a harness-style side panel, while a few suits crafted from crisp cotton had a single, asymmetrical lapel reminiscent of the cartridge holders like those worn by the characters in Final Fantasy VII.

The knits had an intimate tactile feel, including two-tone cardigans with back buttons and sleeves and vests with a giant leaf on the front and crochet collars, while the outerwear was sturdy and protective with tapered details.

Colucci has added smart and commercial sweatshirts and tees, having recently signed with Milan-based 247 showroom. They were splashed with the chewing-gum pink slogan “gentle dudes,” a phrase Colucci used to refer to his community: avid Gen Z gamers with romantic hearts.

If only the characters in “Resident Evil” wore Ardusse too.