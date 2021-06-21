Jana Duggar Breaks Dress Code And Shows Off A Thigh On Instagram!

In all the media coverage around Josh Duggar arrested on suspicion of child pornographyThere are many other ways that her family is strange and dysfunctional, it’s easy to forget.

For example, notorious Dagger dress code..

It might not seem like a big deal on its own, but the dress code is a far more devastating disease when you think of it as a derivative of the sex-obsessed misogyny that turned Josh into a monster.

Some dagger women have rebelled against the dress code, back They got married and got their husbands’ permission to do so.

(Misogyny lurks deep within this family.)

This puts Jana Dagger in a difficult position.

Yana is single, but at 31 she would be a little tired of learning how to dress with her mom and dad.

Recently it has been said Jana was brought to justice by Stephen Wisman, pilot and businessman based in Nebraska.

Insiders say the relationship is moving fast, but there are no words of engagement or marriage yet.

And that means Yana is still under the control of her father.

So it was a big surprise when Yana posted an Instagram story with small parts of her knees and thighs exposed.

She was riding a jet ski pictured and captioned the message “Lake Day”. Obviously, Yana enjoyed some outdoor activities.

However, in the past, women with daggers were forced to wear floor-to-floor skirts and other unpleasant clothing even when participating in sports and other physical activities.

So did Jim Bob and Michelle finally relax their ridiculous rules?

Or is she in a serious relationship and will Yana finally be able to wear what she wants?

Either way, Reddit commenters gladly pointed out on Field Day that Jana was finally abandoning Jim Bob’s repressive restrictions.

“He has a lot of thighs,” wrote one.

“Watching her with her bare knees here stirs her desires like a little ho,” another joked.

“And the bare shoulders?!? What is it ?? “A third commentator rang.

“Call the policeman with his bare knees exposed,” outfitted the fourth.

Dagger women know the attention fans give to their outfits.

Therefore, when Yana posts a photo like a photo of a lake, she has a pretty good idea of ​​what kind of reaction she will receive.

The fact that she posted it anyway may indicate that she invites occasional speculation.

Some fans even suspect the wedding bell is her very subtle way of hinting that it’s in her near future.

In the wake of the Josh scandal, Dagger has recently become more secret than ever.

So maybe we won’t know about Jana-Stephen’s wedding until it’s already done.

But fans have long supported Yana in getting married, so she wouldn’t mind if she’d rather keep the opportunity modest.