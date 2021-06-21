Men’s basketball hires Danny Feck as athletic assistant





RIO GRANDE VALLEYUniversity of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matt Freeze announced on Monday the hiring of a sports assistant Danny feck , who had been Figger’s graduate assistant at Austin Peay for the past two years. During Feck’s time at Austin Peay, he was involved with most of the travel responsibilities, including reconciling team travel receipts and planning and organizing team meals. The squad has gone from 35 to 25 (0.583) during that span, including a 21-game winning season in 2019-20. “Daniel is a very bright, hardworking and loyal person,” Figger said. “He will perform many office duties and assist in all aspects of the administrative part of our basketball team.” Feck arrived in Austin Peay from Marshall, where he served as manager of the 2015 men’s basketball team until he graduated in 2019, rising to the role of senior manager as a senior. His duties included supervising and directing five deputy directors, organizing team meals, interacting with alumni, managing game and training uniforms on the road and assisting with the exercise during training. Marshall won the Conference USA in 2018 and qualified for the NCAA tournament. Feck also worked in basketball camps at Marshall and Virginia Tech. “I am delighted to join Coach Figger’s team at UTRGV,” said Feck. “The coach gave me the opportunity two years ago to join his team as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay State and I have never looked back. He is a unique coach and leader in his kind. The fan base will see that this season and I love his style of basketball. Over the past two years he has taught me a new style of basketball that I have grown to love, and I can’t wait to see what awaits us in the valley. “ A native of Cincinnati, Feck graduated from Marshall in 2019 with distinction with a Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management. He completed his Master of Science in Leadership at Austin Peay this month. Support UTRGV Basketball Men|Become a fan on facebook|Follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on youtube







