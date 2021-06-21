LGBTQ + Founders, Beauty and Fashion Leaders

While homosexuals put on makeup the majority of known names fashionable, queer women and non-binary leaders remain under-represented. And although there was a rise of the diversity of beauty influencers and media, LGBTQ + women remain less visible.

In honor of pride month and at a time when consumers want more queer representation of beauty and fashion brands, here are four founders creating new spaces and brands, which emphasize fluidity, inclusion and representation for all:

Corianna and Brianna Dotson, Founders, Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Founders, Coco and Breezy Eyewear. Paul Zimmerman / WireImage File

Growing up in black in Minnesota, twins Coco and Breezy were often bullied and used their sunglasses as shields. In 2009, they looked to their resilient and creative side and launched their own brand of sunglasses with less than $ 1,000.

Their unique and eclectic styles eventually caught the attention of Lady Gagas’ team, and in no time, their glasses were worn by Nicki Minaj, Kelly Osbourne, Serena Williams and the legendary artist Prince for whom they created her glasses. now famous sunglasses for the third eye.

Passionate about eye health and determined to create more inclusion in the eyewear space, Breezy notedWhat were doing is bigger than glasses. Created a community where everyone is invited.

Emma Mcilroy, co-founder and CEO, Wildfang

Co-founder and CEO, Wildfang. Tomboy

Originally from Ireland, Mcilroy came to the United States to work for Nike as an Associate Brand Director. Increasingly frustrated with gender norms, she eventually launched her own brand, Wildfang, with belief that a woman has the right to wear what she wants and to be who she wants.

Wildfang started out as a Boutique in Portland, Oregon and now own brand after Mcilroy realized that none of the other retail brands they were offering reflected the inclusiveness and body positivity that she wanted. The first supporters of the brand included Megan Rapinoe and musician Hannah Blilie.

The company made national headlines when he created the now iconic I Really Care, Dont U? military jackets in direct response to former first lady Melania Trumps. One hundred percent of the proceeds from sales of jackets went directly to the Center for Refugee and Immigration Education and Legal Services.

Wildfang continues to build a global customer base, with fans including Janelle Monae, Lizzo, Evan Rachel Wood and Debbie Harry.

Inclusion and intersectionality are built into Wildfangs DNA with Mcilroy stating, I want to know that whatever impact I have, creates a more positive life for the people around me and especially for minorities and under-represented people.

Tanas, Founder, Hi Wildflower

Founder, Tanais. StudioTanais.com

Tanas is the author of Bright Lines, a critically acclaimed novel which was a finalist for the Center for fiction first prize for the novel, Edmund White Award for Early Fiction and the inaugural selection of Gracie Book Club of the First Lady of New York.

Tanas’ approach is multidisciplinary and intersectional, and reflects their varied career including work as a community organizer, domestic violence court lawyer and arts educator for young people. Finding a pivot to write after getting an MFA at Brooklyn College, to earn money, Tanas created Hi Wildflower, an independent beauty and fragrance house.

While looking for their second novel, At Sensorium, which explores South Asian and Muslim perfume cultures, colonization and its consequences, Tanas has grown his business with new perfumes, beauty products and jewelry to create TANAS, a new brand inspired by the history explored in its writing.

Tanas aims to manufacture products for all, with Tanas sayingThe release of beauty standards that have hurt so many people is at the forefront of how I create each product.

Jenna Lyons, Creator and Founder, LoveSeen beauty

Designer, Founder LoveSeen Beauty, Executive Producer Elegant with Jenna Lyons on HBO Max, Former President and CD, J Crew. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Self Portrait file

Grow, Lyon suffered from a genetic disease. As a result, her hair fell out, her skin scarred, and her teeth were malformed, prompting her to fashion interest, which she described as magical in her ability to change the way a person feels.

Lyon started at J.Crew upon leaving Parsons and rose through the ranks to become Creative Director and President. She created a signature J.Crew style, loved by Michelle Obama and described as “Geek-chic quirk”, which has also made Lyon famous.

In 2011, while still at the helm of J.Crew, a media storm has broken out around her painting her son’s pink nails in a catalog spread out as well as leaving her husband for a wife. To be suddenly and unexpectedly, she said, It made me realize how important it is to be who you are and not to apologize [who you are].

Lyons left J. Crew in 2017 and charted a new entrepreneurial path. She now has a reality doc on HBO Max, Stylish with Jenna Lyons. She also started a luxury eyelash business called Love Seen and trained Kind of creative, a studio for beauty, fashion and design projects