Ralph Lauren G2e Sports Team Member Dress

Fashion brands can Create your own video gameBut if you want to dress a real gamer, you have to start with an industry taste maker. Esport is probably the most obvious entry to the field, and the immense influence of its star players shows the sport’s vast reach. Ralph lauren, No stranger Sports themed clothingNow enter this adventurous digital battlefield G2 eSport Partnership.
“They’re trendy and athletic guys. These are the people you are with, ”said 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Said recently Influential members of the Clan Phase. This applies to all esports players. Gucci tote bag Off-white shirt when not wearing a team jersey.
The player’s fashion sense and built-in fan base attracts the following labels: Preston Heron And Louis Vuitton Entering the arena, Ralph Lauren’s G2 partnership represents a turning point for fashion companies and the industry as a whole.
The deal that Lauren fits into the G2 pro roster is unique as it is a long term deal that Lauren will fit into the entire G2 roster for years to come. Most fashion brands simply remake an existing player’s jersey or add a logo. The partnership between Lauren and G2 will be more complicated. Of course, already equipped Marine, Tennis player,and olympic athlete For years, Ralph Lauren has been no stranger to the art of sportswear.
“The partnership with G2 will drive the progress we are making in bringing a strong heritage brand to life authentically on the new platform,” said Alice de la Hunt, Chief Digital and Content Officer Ralph Lauren. Declared. “It also underscores our commitment to attracting new consumers, including the generation of digital natives who participate in games as a world-class sport and for entertainment.”
The German esports organization, renamed G2 in 2015, has a top-notch team in games such as: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, But this Over all League of Legends team Is the jewel in its crown and is regularly ranked in the top 10 worldwide. Featured player Martin larsonWell known as “Rekkles” (pronounced “Reckless”), will be the centerpiece of Lauren’s new Wimbledon campaign. This is another first for esports.
Today marks the milestone of my career, said Larson. “It is a personal honor for me to be a part of Ralph Lauren’s last campaign at Wimbledon. The fact that I am alongside the best athletes in their field is unlike any other. It’s a big day for esports. The partnership between Ralph Lauren and G2 shows how far our field has evolved. “
“Today is the most special day in my life and in G2 history,” continued Carlos “Ocelote” Rodrguez Santiago, founder and CEO of G2 Esports. “Ralph Lauren has partnered with G2 to enter the gaming world… with their support, we will thrive and improve the way we entertain you.”
