Armanis Menswear Confirms the Future in Person of Milan Fashion Week | Armani

Giorgio Armanis is so eager to start running physical fashion shows again that even a bad fall resulting in a broken shoulder and 17 stitches 20 days ago couldn’t stop him from hosting his first show in 16 months Monday evening in Milan.
Addressing rumors that he had recently been hospitalized, the 86-year-old designer explained to the waiting press after hailing his Spring / Summer 2022 men’s show that he fell down the stairs on his way out of the cinema but wanted to reassure everyone. world that he was doing well and was still eager to go.
It’s no surprise that Armani wanted himself better. The city is, he said, the epicenter of my world.
Like the rest of the fashion industry, due to the pandemic, the veteran designer has turned to showcasing his collections digitally rather than in front of the 200-plus crowd he’s used to, but realized that fashion cannot survive for long in an exclusively virtual form.
I appreciate the importance of virtual presentations; they are useful and global, he said. [But] fashion must be seen in real life [and] I have always worked hard to make fashion for real life.
The Armanis show ended a weekend of menswear week events that saw the Italian fashion industry take its first steps towards a return to fashion week as we have known it since. that restrictions began to lift in Italy on June 1.
Still a far cry from the usual schedule of over 40 live shows, the program saw Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and Etro put on a physical show in Italy’s fashion capital.
The digital fashion show is fake, said Domenico Dolce alongside co-designer Stefano Gabbana, whose 94-model show on Saturday was the first since September. It’s not a fashion show to do it digitally, between post-production and everything you lose on the show. For us the show is when clothes connect with people and we [also] get a feel for what people think of clothes.
Kean Etro, creative director of Etro menswear, who hosted their spring / summer 2022 outdoors show on Sunday, confirmed. You can record whatever you want and you can stream it, but for [really] represent yourself, we need to see each other.
As the second Italian industry with pre-Covid turnover reaching 100 billion mark, Armani said fashion week will be fundamental to helping the Italian economy recover from the pandemic.
Fashion is a fundamental engine of our economy. We export everywhere, with great success. I believe that a valuable fashion proposition can also make the internal market prosper. Fashion week is, after all, part of the collective imagination as a paradigmatic success story. Let’s not forget that designer ready-to-wear is entirely an Italian invention.
Carlos Capasa, president of Camera Nazionale della Moda, the governing body of the Italian fashion industry, said he hoped the industry was already back on track, predicting that 70% of the women’s clothing in Milan in September will be physical shows.
We lost 24% of our turnover in 2020, so from 100 billion we went to 76 billion. So it was serious with the tourism industry, we were beaten, but already in 2021 we are 17% more than in 2020, so it is possible, he said, adding that he was less interested in getting back to normal than in the future.
I’m not afraid of the numbers, I think we will come back to the 2019 numbers in 2022, but I think we should do it in a different way, he said, citing a more responsible and respectful approach. He must be slower and more aware. The new world for the next two years will be consciousness. Sustainability is an interesting word that says a lot, but it doesn’t say anything either. Consciousness depends on all of us.
