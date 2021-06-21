Amazon Prime Day: Big Savings on Gore Jerseys, Shorts, Jackets and More

You might not automatically think of Amazon when you search for bargain prices on Gore Wear cycling clothing, but on this day Amazon Prime has some amazing deals you can’t miss.

Gore is the brand that arguably pioneered all-weather sports gear: Gore-Tex was supposed to be the first breathable, waterproof and windproof fabric on the market.

Today, Gore produces some of the most technical and performance outerwear and its cycling line is highly regarded, including by us at Cycling Weekly.

That’s why we’re highlighting some of the best deals on Gore Wear below.

GORE Wear C5 Men’s Bib Shorts The C5 Bib Shorts are Gore’s mid-range option, featuring breathable, quick-wicking fabrics and pressure-relieving chamois without the high price tag of the more exclusive C7 shorts, which we nonetheless really impressed when we reviewed them, giving 4.5 out of five stars. See the United Kingdom offer: 99.99, now 49.29

GORE Wear C3 Men’s Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey The Gore C3 jersey is lightweight and designed for summer riding conditions. It is made of a fabric that is quickly wicking away moisture and is highly breathable. There is a full-length zipper, three back pockets, a zipped valuables pocket and reflective details. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 69.99, now 36.53

Gore Wear C5 Men’s Jersey The Gore C5 jersey has a slim fit, stretchy thanks to its lightweight fabric composed of 92% polyester and 8% elastane. The lightweight construction is perfect for hot weather riding and it features a full zip, three back pockets, and a cool, contemporary graphic print. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 89.99, now 44.32

GORE Wear C3 Thermo Men’s Cycling Jersey Yes, we know it’s summer solstice today but let’s be honest, cooler weather is never too far away so you might as well get some great bargains in the works! With a breathable fleece-backed fabric, the C3 Thermo jersey doesn’t choke in milder conditions, but pairs well with a hard shell rain jacket when the weather is really bad. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 79.99, now 57.57

GORE Wear C3 Men’s Bib Shorts Gore’s C3 Bib Shorts boasts some of the more expensive design cues in the line, such as wide elasticated shoulder straps and silicone leg bottoms, but at a much more accessible price point. As a result, the materials aren’t as feathery, but still provide the support you need for a long day in the saddle. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 79.99, now 55.89

GORE Wear men’s cycling jacket, Gore-Tex Paclite It may seem counterintuitive, but summer showers require a more technical rain jacket than winter haze. Not only should the material keep water out, but it also has a harder job of managing moisture inside. Gore-Tex’s lightweight Paclite material has proven itself in this regard. These jackets can be extremely overpriced, so the 56% discount offered here is welcome. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 199.99, now 87.00

GORE Wear C5 Unisex Cycling Gloves Designed for cool weather riding, the Gore C5 gloves are made from the brand’s signature Gore-Tex fabric, which means they’re waterproof, windproof and highly breathable. At this price, it makes sense to buy a pair before the clock ticks (again). See the United Kingdom offer: 69.99, now 46.73

GORE Wear C3 unisex cycling socks Moisture wicking and breathable socks made from 100% polyamide, perfect for a wide range of weather conditions. They are medium in size at 17cm and come with a neon print that will look great with Gore jerseys. See the United Kingdom offer: Was 14.99, now 7.87

Or for all the best cycling deals on Amazon Prime Day June 21-22, check out Cycling Weekly’s main deals page.