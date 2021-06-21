What to wear for every occasion

The summer of love: but what to wear? (Standard evening comp)

The countdown to freedom is officially back. Invitations to the WhatsApp group are ringing, Paperless Post’s RSVPs arrive as newspapers fill up for the restrictions to be lifted on July 19. the sense of optimism is palpable as we prepare to finally be free from the choice of who makes the cut for the six tables.

For the summer of 2021, the mantra is really to think big or come home. It will be a season for saying yes, rather than being told no. A season to stay outside, rather than being forced. However, with expectations at an all time high, the pressure is on to look as good as freedom. Before the pandemic a common mantra was I had nothing to wear, after the pandemic what’s cool now? Are the coaches still there? Are skinny jeans really out? It’s been a long time coming, so remember that getting ready is part of the thrill of an unrestricted night out.

Glass of cold white wine while you do your makeup at the heels or apartment debate, no one wants a sartorial collapse, especially when it’s fun to be had. So instead of tackling dress up day in and day out, take it invitation by invitation. From the pub garden to a seaside getaway, here’s what to wear now that going out is finally back.

14.99, zara.com (Zara)

Look at the pub

Getting a table in your favorite pub garden has become one of the most popular tickets in town. After all the fuss about getting a reservation, her only right is that you put similar effort into your outfit, especially if you’re aiming high for a Vax Girl summer. Forget about making fun of your local in jeans and a t-shirt, the 2021 version of the PG (pub garden) dressing is much more, uh, rated PG. Advance the peek-a-boo dressing. This season, designers such as Christopher Esber, Prada and Chanel have all shown pieces with cut out details on the catwalk. Before you shudder, it’s about showing just an unexpected flash of flesh rather than a major belly. From crisp cuts at the shoulders to chic crisscross details at the waist, think more refined, less star of reality. Line By K is a good place to start. Founded by fashion blogger turned designer Karla Deras, her one-shoulder tops with pleated and twisted details (95, net-a-porter.com) are loved by everyone from Bella Hadid to Jennifer Lopez. Zara also has a plethora of options. Highlights include a peach-colored sleeveless top with side slit hems (14.99, zara.com ) and a verdant green version with a cutout stand-up collar (19.99, zara.com ). Tip: Juxtapose the upper part of the Hot Girl Summer by teaming it with loose cream-colored pants and a chunky sandal.

The story continues

69 marksandspencer.com (M&S Ghost)

Bring the party as a wedding guest

Celebrate the return of weddings with a dress that sparks joy. Flowers will suit everything from lunch on the city rooftop to a relaxed country tent. This summer, we’re talking about ditzy prints in muted tones. Nikita Reform Dress in Pompadour or Noemi (248, thereformation.com ) ranges from UK size 4 to 28 and is a guaranteed winner. Falling mid-length, it features a trumpet skirt and a ruffled-edged neckline that doesn’t look too bold. For a religious ceremony, just add a cashmere cardigan from the British brand Aethel. Elsewhere, M&S has partnered with Ghost on a collection of cute midi tea dresses that have romance written all over it. From 69 ( brandsandspencer.com ), step up with strappy heeled sandals and a fun clutch. Lulu Guinness has great tongue-in-cheek options while LK Bennets has cute striped wrap shapes (from 75, lkbennett.com ) come with a useful sling chain. You will also need a chic face mask. Leave the surgical options to the doctors and don’t even think of a slogan version. Instead, opt for a simple reusable silk mask from Cult Beauty (20, cultbeauty.co.uk ) or Drag (29.25, pillow slipsilktaie.co.uk ).

from 405, ladoublej.com (La Double J)

The festival-goer of freedom

Nothing says freedom more than a festival. With Boris’ track record still crumbly, only the true optimists among us have already booked Wilderness (August 5-8), All Points East (August 27-30) and Isle of Wight (September 16-19) and that calls for an upbeat dress code. Channel the infamous Summer of Love with psychedelic prints and clever crochet pieces. Everyone from Ashish to Bottega Veneta has presented collections with a handcrafted touch this season. This trend is to mix and match. Start with evening pants. LaDouble Js (from 405, ladoublej.com ) with groovy geometric patterns and vibrant flowers are definitely not for wallflowers. Paloma Wool, Urban Outfitters, and Free People also have some great options. Mangos open-knit tops (from 29.99, mango.com ) are the best on Main Street, but also check Ebay and Depop for vintage finds. Remember, the more eclectic the better, so don’t be afraid of accessories. Monkis retro rectangular sunglasses (10, monki.com ) and the bag inspired by the Stauds bandana (215, luisaviaroma.com ) will set the mood. For shoes, avoid Portaloo open-toe disasters and opt for a pair of classic Dr. Martens boots.

45, boden.co.uk (Boden)

The seaside stay

With red, amber and less green travel lists constantly evolving, a British seaside holiday has become the holiday this summer. The organized fun crowd that booked months ago will smugly take the Sleeper service to Penzance or M5 to Devon. The rest of us? Be lucky with a day trip to Whitstable. A sentimental Brexit break calls for practical swimsuits rather than showing off. Between crowds, pebbles and tonic temperatures of the North Sea, it is better to leave the string bikinis at Love Island. Instead, try a clean room. H & Ms shapely swimsuits (from 24.99, hm.com ) and the Sweaty Bettys Tremplin version (60, sweatybetty.com ) with a built-in bra shelf will make you feel secure enough to tackle choppy water without the fear of a dreaded pinch slip. For the more active, a rash vest is a must. Boden offers beautiful color block versions made from recycled materials (45, boden.fr ) with matching swim shorts. Avoid maximum British awkwardness by using a changing dress such as the terry version Finnistrees (50, finiterre.com ) or a coveted DryRobe. (150, dryrobe.com ).