Fashion
TikToker Gets Free Disney World Shirt For Joining Theme Park Dress Code: “Not Appropriate”
Another TikToker has gone viral for documenting Walt Disney World Resort’s free shirt offer to guests who do not match the park’s dress code.
Alyssa Schueller recently visited the Disneys Epcot theme park, where she was approached by an actor about the black romper she was wearing. The 22-year-old video shows she was guided to a gift shop by an actor in uniform.
“It’s true guys,” Schueller captioned her music video on Thursday. “Get escorted to a free shirt because mine is not appropriate.”
DISNEY WORLD GUEST RECEIVES FREE $ 75 SHIRT TO COMPLY WITH PARKS DRESS CODE
Schueller briefly showed off the outfit she wore during her visit, which showed the romper she was wearing had a cutout on the torso.
The video also showed snapshots of Schueller signing the merchandise voucher she received and walking away with a yellow Walt Disney World Retro shirt, an item that is no longer sold on shopDisney.com but retails for between $ 18 and $ 49, $ 95 from online resellers.
In four days, Schuellers’ video racked up more than 3.4 million views on TikTok. The viral clip also comes four weeks after park visitor Amanda DiMeo shared a TikTok video about her being asked to wear a Disney shirt at Magic Kingdom because her top showed “under her breasts.”
DiMeo told Fox News she received a $ 50 voucher, but was able to get a $ 75 spirits jersey after speaking with the manager. In her own words, “Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I wasn’t expecting the video. [to go] this viral, ”she added.
DISNEY MAKES DRESS CODE MORE INCLUSIVE FOR THEME PARKS EMPLOYEES
Similar to the DiMeos experience, Schueller explained to her TikTok followers that she wore her romper to one of Disney’s other parks with no problem.
“FYI, I was in the animal kingdom ALL morning without and [sic] publish. I went to Epcot and it happened. I went back to AK and had no more problems, ”she wrote in the comments section below her video. “If Disney wants to approve a dress code, it has to. But the inconsistency please. “
Schueller and representatives for Walt Disney World did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
SIX FLAGS THEME PARK GUEST SAYS SHE WAS MET, HARASSMENT FOR TOO SHORT SHORTS
Her viral video sparked a conversation about theme park dress codes in the comments section, especially in places geared towards children. However, many were divided on the issue.
“I don’t understand that Ariel wears less,” wrote American singer and songwriter Zhavia, who once appeared on “The Voice” and sang half of Aladdins. “A whole new world“in the 2019 remake.
“Why does it matter what she’s wearing if she’s paying a fortune just to walk into the park anyway,” one prominent commentator explained. Meanwhile, another TikToker asked, “Wouldn’t kids see the same if they went to the water park”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Other reviewers weren’t so forgiving and felt the romper was not a good choice for a visit to Disney World.
“You’re at an amusement park for most kids. Have decency,” one TikToker chided.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
“You are not the only person in the park, they have other people to fear,” explained another commentator in defense of the actors and the Disney parks. “It’s not an inconsistency, it’s your persistence in making their job more difficult.”
