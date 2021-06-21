Students fight to make Visalia Unified dress code more inclusive

A small group of students, teachers and community members proposed changes to Visalia Unified’s dress code to make it more gender and ethnically inclusive.

Jasmine Luna, a high school student entering Redwood High School, is one of those students advocating for change at Visalia schools.

“I have been working with the VUSD civic engagement group via Zoom since early 2020 to discuss equity and how we as students can see it and want to see it in our Visalia schools,” Luna said. .

Luna agreed it was going to take work on both sides.

We all want our children to grow up in a safe environment and to make this possible, we need to at least make an effort to speak with the voices we are born with and free the voices in our communities that are too afraid to speak. “

The Visalia Unified School Board will hear a second reading of the proposed revision on Tuesday. The first reading took place on June 8.

Visalia Unified has formed three “working groups” made up of students, employees and community members who met throughout the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 school years.

“What we got was that our students saw an injustice in the way our dress code policies were one, shared, then the other, how they are enforced,” said Brandon Gridiron, administrator of equity and student services.

“The goal was really to revise the student dress code to ensure that it is fair to all students and free from prejudice related to race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation,” said he declared.

The task force reviewed the existing school district dress code and walked through areas identified by students for review.

“Often our young girls had more restrictions than our young men… and young girls were taken out of classrooms much more frequently than our young men for their dress code violations,” Gridiron said.

Luna confirmed Gridiron’s comments, “We realized that women in particular were wasting a lot of class time just because they were dressed. Forcing (students) to waste learning time just because of what ‘they chose to wear in class is not fair to us. “

One revision allows students to dress according to their gender identity, while another allows students to wear clothing of religious or cultural expression.

Protective student hairstyles, such as braids, locks and twists, among other hairstyles, will not be discriminated against.

If the board approved the changes, staff would receive positive language and application training.

The proposed changes would come into effect during the 2021-2022 school year as a pilot program. Surveys and focus groups will report after the fall and spring semesters before fully implementing the program in 2022.

“As a student, I became passionate about finding issues in order to change school policy… that will help future generations of Visalia grow up in a real, more inclusive and equitable school district,” said Luna.

I want all LGBTQ + students to feel included when it comes to things like the dress code because students shouldn’t have to feel like a burden to be themselves at school.

The Visalia Unified School District is meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the VUSD offices located at 5000 West Cypress Avenue. To watch a live broadcast of the meeting, here.