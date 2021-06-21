HBCUs to Receive Fellowships under the Bridging the Gap Program – WWD





Gap Inc. and Harlem’s Fashion Row have revealed the winners of scholarships awarded to historically black colleges and universities as part of the “Closing the Gap” initiative. As reported in late April, the program will provide funding of $ 510,000 to 10 HBCU fashion departments. The inaugural effort is designed to bridge the gap between education and the new generation of fashion leaders who are black, indigenous and other people of color. This achievement is made possible through the work of Gap Inc., Harlem’s Fashion Row and Icon360, a non-profit organization that is a subsidiary of Harlem’s Fashion Row. Emphasizing the importance of educating and mentoring the next generation of talent entering the field, Harlem’s Fashion Row Founder, Brandice Daniel, said in a statement, “We look forward to expanding this initiative and opportunity by welcoming all incoming professionals. Other companies have also recently stepped up to create more educational pipelines for black creatives so they can have more employment opportunities in fashion and various design disciplines. Last week, a consortium of design-focused companies, including the Herman Miller Group, Levi Strauss, Gap Inc. and others, launched the Diversity in Design collaboration to tackle systemic issues related to diversity in the design industry. In addition, musician Travis Scott supports young black creatives by developing a fashion design program with Parsons through his Cactus Jack foundation that will be rolled out in his hometown of Houston. Bridging the Gap Award recipients include two $ 100,000 scholarships at North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T. Five scholarships of $ 50,000 will be awarded to Delaware State University, Howard University, Bowie State University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Tennessee State. In addition, three $ 20,000 scholarships will be awarded to the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Clark Atlanta University and Norfolk State University. Last week, Harlem’s Fashion Row launched its first “Fashion Playbook” sponsored by Gap Inc. and is an online content library for youth, college, high school and college. Users will find stories, tips and ideas from fashion professionals to give them a better understanding of the opportunities that exist in the industry. Among the 22 new videos that will be released over the next year, seven Gap Inc. employees will be featured.







