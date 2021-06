Hailey Bieber wears nude Ab-Baring cutout dress for Macron reunion

Hailey and Justin Bieber begin their week in Paris, where they met French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. How did they dress for the occasion? Oddly enough: Hailey chose to carry a nude LaQuan Smith cutout dress with Women Los Angeles heeled sandals and Linda Farrow sunglasses. She accessorized with a Little Liffner bag. His abs were very visible: Pierre SuuGetty Images Justin got dressed too, wearing a suit with blue Nike’s. Marc PiaseckiGetty Images He shared a photo of the two couples posing together on his Instagram. He did not provide any captions: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Hailey spoke to IT in March, what Justin looked like when they started dating again in June 2018 – and why they were ready to tie the knot in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. “[Justin was] at a point in his life where he could make decisions like, “I’m done with girls, I’m done fooling around and I’m done partying,” Hailey recalls. . “We were first friends for a very long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew we were aligned with what we wanted in our future. We talked about wanting to get married young, having a young family and building a life. Before you even knew we wanted to be together. Hailey added that she didn’t mind waiting a year for their official wedding in South Carolina. “I mean, I got married when I was 21, two months before I was 22, which is incredibly young,” she said. “And it almost sounds ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I think for someone like me and someone like Justin, [it’s different]. We have seen a lot for our age. We’ve both lived enough lives to know this is what we want. Alyssa bailey



Alyssa Bailey is News and Strategy Editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).







