in Milan, the lack of post-pandemic effort | BoF Professional, Opinion

Back to where it all began, read the title of Giorgio Armani’s live show that closed Milan Fashion Week. The show took place at 21 Via Borgonuovo, where, from 1984 to 2000, Armani staged the many memorable shows that propelled his idea of ​​soft tailoring and masculine sensuality around the world, creating a new visual model for the show. modern man. His latest collection was just as sweet: a charming and gently elegant reiteration of the brand’s codes.

Times have changed, however, and now flashes of bright color are part of the mix. It sounded like a sort of message that summed up the spirit of the season: a craving for physical life and a moving body after a year of crisis, merged with the aesthetic moment of the late ’70s and early’ 80s, when men’s ready-to-wear was invented here in Milan with soft deconstruction, neutral colors and a new sensuality. At the time, Milan was the beacon that spread novelty around the world. Today, he aspires to regain this role. It could happen, but the still predominantly digital calendar lacked a thrill outside of the usual suspects.

Lack of effort was the keyword this week, and with it the idea of ​​a new kind of smoother formality that was to match ups and downs, in a uniform style, abandoning any type of traditional jacket. . The pandemic has made the tailor-made suit, not to mention the tie, a relic of the past. The result was not the laziness of the tracksuits, but a resurgence of a thoughtful softness: a comfort that was not at odds with decorum.

At Ermenegildo Zegna, Alessandro Sartori delivered his most successful and convincing collection since his appointment in 2017. Six months after The (Re) Set, this season he baptized the fluid shapes of the kimono and the organic color palette The ( New) Set, apparently aware of the frequency and uselessness of the word new in fashion. Sartoris’ work for Zegna, a temple of formality, was revolutionary new, but in the most subtle way. By translating Zegna’s sartorial and textile know-how into flowing shapes and dry or lived textures, Sartori came up with an almost waistless and definitely gender-less modular wardrobe, allowing wearers to reconfigure things as they see fit. It was impactful, suggesting a future that was both pragmatic and elegant.

At Tods, Creative Director Walter Chiapponi was also on a soft track. Looking at Peter Beard’s brilliant personal style and blending the idea of ​​the urban safari with that of the exotic safari, Chiapponi came up with her own take on the basics from windbreaker to trench coat and biker jacket to tailored Bermuda shorts. There is a modern side to her work, but Chiapponi knows how to balance things out so that Tods doesn’t look too trendy. Her bold classics are fresh and desirable, something truly Italian.

However, not everyone was in adult and classic evolved mode. Nomadism, escape and infantilism are all important aspects of this rather multifaceted moment in men’s fashion. The solid idea of ​​man as a rock has long since been shattered, and now the fragments are fluctuating in many different directions. There is the asexual glorification of youth which was nowhere as apparent as in Prada. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons designed a kid wearing rolled up shorts and bucket hat in bespoke oversized blazers that stomped from the claustrophobic red tunnel to the beach. As a metaphor for liberation, it worked, visually, but the collection, despite all the legs on display, didn’t look particularly sultry.

The belly was the center of attention at Fendi, with short suit jackets reminiscent of artist Phillip Garners’ Half Suit project, and plenty of shorts again, matched with loose shirts and knits and multi-party parkas. pockets, all in pictorial and poetic pastels a Roman sunset. Filmed with drones on the roof and under the arches of Colosseo Quadrato in Rome, where Fendi’s headquarters are located, the video and collection looked like an unexpected celebration of Rome. It worked, but the output lacked the sharp wit that Silvia Venturini is so excellent at and came across as slightly weak.

There were more legs on display at MSGM, where Massimo Giorgetti oscillated between the shrewd and the technical, keeping the vibe spirited and slightly pagan. Things got even livelier at Diesel with Glenn Martens’ debut as Creative Director. Presented through a trippy, dreamlike video, Martens’ vision for the brand was cohesive, focused on an inventive approach to denim and an idea of ​​a magmatic, metropolitan lifestyle, with the right amount of kitsch to spice things up. All of a sudden it was Wilbert Das climax again, with the wonderfully distorted twist of Glenn Martens.

Etro is another house that takes confident steps in a new direction away from suffocating classicism, towards living style freedom, where Kean Etro explored the theme of nomadism with a live performance staged on the dead train tracks of old Milan. freight station. The rails of the freight yard were a metaphor for a journey of possibilities leading in many directions: the one that Etro condensed into a mix of ethnic and sporting references, brought together in a kind of macho glam look that the Italian rock band Mneskin would have loved it. The latter was a wise decision. Etro dressed the Eurovision winners with great success, and of course takes advantage of the image, both ambiguous and assertive.

What was ultimately interesting to see in Milan was how much the industry is focused on those who wear its clothes and how they can mold parts according to their own wishes and needs. This might not come as a surprise given the rise of the Me Generation. This is why a project like Sunnei Canvas, presented this season on avatars, was so relevant, suggesting a user-product interaction that is both playful and progressive, a way to escape the fashion trap of marketing. heavy and high for high.

