Ardmore superintendent says elementary school dress code change was an honest mistake





ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – Elementary students in Ardmore may have noticed a change in their textbooks a month ago when a line was added banning social and political clothing. Ardmore Town Schools Superintendent Kim Holland said Monday it was an innocent employee mistake. Inadvertently downloaded the worksheet instead of the regular manual, Holland said. We came back and fixed this. Holland said this happened after teachers and principals had an annual meeting to decide if anything in the textbook needed to be changed. In the end, they decided that the manual was fine as is. We didn’t see the need to change the manual, Holland said. Our chairman of the board did not see this need either. We believe that the manual represents at this time what was decided by the Supreme Court and we also do not believe that there has been any violation of anything. Last month Ben Stapleton, a third grader at Charles Evans Elementary School in Ardmore, wore a Black Lives Matter shirt to school. He was asked to return it and send it later to the principal’s office. At the time, the superintendent told KXII it was because the school was not the place for political disagreements. Holland said shirts with logos are taken on a case-by-case basis. Most of them, if they wear a shirt that they think is controversial, they’ll bring another one with them, Holland said. Now that the manual has been corrected, the latest manual simply states that the logos should be tasteful. It’s more or less a rule of thumb that talks about disruption, not to be disruptive at school, Holland said. Holland said it means no campaign slogans. Biden and Harris, Trump and Pence, Holland said. We try not to go back and forth. But for high school students, the rules are more lenient. Because they’ve had a little time to develop and will be registering to vote soon, Holland said. So the way we deal with these situations is a little different. As for elementary students like Stapleton, 8, Holland said he had worn his shirt to school several times since he was sent to the principal’s office. If they’re wearing a shirt that’s not appropriate or something, the directors have let them turn around and continue, Holland said. But the Black Lives Matter shirt as far as they are concerned is no problem. Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

