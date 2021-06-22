We found the solutions to the most difficult styling situations of the summer

What should I wear? It was a pretty normal question we asked ourselves before the pandemic. But now, asking what clothes you should wear isn’t purely pragmatic. It’s existential. What kind of pants should I wear at work? What type of pants should I own? What’s the point in pants, and who decided we should wear them?

And listen, we also wore sweatpants and sweatpants and T-shirts to work last year. We, too, let our bosses see our questionable WFH outfits and poorly measured gallery walls in virtual meetings. Social boundaries have been broken, the backs of our closets long forgotten. But now that things are largely reopening, we could all use a little dress-up reminder for this. So we teamed up with our friends from Klarna to find the eaaaassssyy solutions for some of those tricky style situations, like getting back to the office, finally taking that long-awaited vacation with friends and family, or heading off to all those postponed weddings.

The truth about Klarna

Klarna is an all-in-one payment and shopping service that facilitates both shopping and the buying process. Download their app, and you’ll be able to shop at any retailer in America while having access to a personalized selection of brands, offers and rewards tailored specifically to the way you shop. the right things for you. You can also use the app at a ton of partner retailers you already know and love (think Adidas, lululemon, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and more). Just click the Klarna button when you check out their site or scan the app in store, and it’s ‘smooth’ from there.

If you decide to pay later, there are plenty of options available for your wallet as well.

When you shop with Klarna, there are plenty of benefits available to your wallet as well. First, there is the popular “pay in 4”, where you divide your purchase into four installments. Don’t worry, there is no interest and it does not affect your credit score. Klarna also gives you access to exclusive offers with hundreds of their business partners. Save the items you like on your profile and the app will notify you whenever there is a price drop or sale so you can grab the best things for the best price.

Whatever you want to buy – and however you want to buy it – is about to get even easier. Hey, even style icons like A $ AP Rocky turns to the app reconnect with their style. And if it works for him, you know it works for us too. Here, three of us Men’s health publishers share their advice on what post-pandemic situations they are looking for and what they have chosen to buy with Klarna.

Back to the office

Spencer Dukoff, associate editor of content strategy, prepares to return to the office. Not only is his everyday life about to feel very different, he also thinks about it differently. “More than ever, I am focusing on comfort and versatility,” he says. “I can only imagine that over a year of working from home will push office wear standards in a more relaxed direction. But that doesn’t mean he’s dying to wear athletic shorts to work. What is that Is means buying clothes that favor quality fabrics.

For Spencer, it’s like grabbing a pair of fancy joggers that look professional but look like training pants, and pairing them with a classic polo shirt. When it comes to a blazer, he looks for one that is as far from stiff as possible without venturing into loungewear. Wear yours with a clean tee and a must have pair of shoes that look like sneakers but look dressy.

“In terms of equipment, this is the reintroduction of a proper ride,” says Spencer. “A lot of items I took for granted, like headphones or a watch, will become a little more crucial in maintaining a sense of normalcy and routine.” He opts for a pair of noise canceling headphones and a cool leather case to conceal all of his other tech.

It is also investing in a few key elements. First of all, a set of tumblers to entertain customers and make their office more comfortable. And he’s wearing a new watch, something he can wear to work, but also one that he can wear every day and that makes him feel good. For a smart way to manage his expenses, he would opt for the Klarna pays in four options, which allows shoppers to plan larger, interest-free purchases, instead of having to watch them sit idly by on a credit card statement.

Wing tip oxford Cole haan

macys.com $ 130.00 Classic fit polo shirt REISS

bloomingdales.com $ 94.00 Canfield Short Week Shinola

bloomingdales.com $ 895.00 ABC Slim 34 “Trousers lululemon

lululemon.com $ 128.00 Adventure blazer lululemon

lululemon.com $ 198.00 Formula I watch, 43 mm day this year

bloomingdales.com $ 1,450.00 Old fashioned glasses Marquis of Waterford

macys.com $ 59.99

Make a holiday bag

Ebenezer Samuel, Director of Fitness, can’t wait to spend his summer outdoors. While stocking up on holiday merchandise, he thinks about shopping differently. “The pandemic was the first time I was able to really LIVE in my house, and I swear we found rooms I didn’t know I had,” he says. “It was a good reminder of the overall amount of stuff I had gathered that had never used or needed. After the pandemic, I certainly think about it more. Do I really need this? Will it really enrich my life and my experience?”

Getting to the beach is one of those experiences Eb looks forward to packing, keeping versatility, quality and comfort in mind. Her wardrobe has to work for days in the sand and the rest of her vacation, for example dual-use items like a quick-drying swimsuit that doubles as shorts and an absorbent terrycloth polo shirt. For some of the most fashion items, Eb uses Klarna’s collection feature, which allows you to compile products from different retailers and keep tabs on all offers. Eb is waiting to receive Klarna’s price drop notification so she can grab a pair of slippers and polarized sunglasses his wife “won’t laugh at.”

To refresh your gear: speakers, a reading tablet and a durable but cool weekend bag that will suit anything. This one is ideal for summer trips as well as for fall hikes and ski trips. Plus, he’s investing in an expensive but necessary cooler. Using it now while paying over the next few months means it can really take advantage (no credit bill guilt required).

Polarized sunglasses Oakley

backcountry.com $ 97.80 Base Camp 132L sports bag The north face

backcountry.com $ 168.95 Roadie 24 Cooler YÉTI

backcountry.com $ 199.99 Terry cloth polo shirt Orlebar Brown

orlebarbrown.com $ 175.00 Galaxy Tab S7 11 “ Samsung

samsung.com $ 199.99

Do the rounds of the wedding season

Adam Mansuroglu, senior style and commerce editor, is ready for a change of style pace and eagerly awaits clothes that make her feel good. “I haven’t worn a suit in what feels like a century to me, but now that it’s time to put my sweatpants away, I want to look completely stylish,” he says. “This summer I’m trying to channel the looks of some movie icons with classic pieces that have a hint of retro vibe.” To Adam, this effortless cool looks like a seersucker suit, linen polo shirt, and loafers – light and comfy for warmth, but heavy on swagger.

Adam is always looking for high quality clothes and accessories, and this summer wedding season is no exception. “I’m quite willing to shell out the cash for merchandise that will stand the test of time, but luckily, Klarna lets me give my post-vaccination wardrobe a makeover without taking a major hit on my wallet all at once, ”he says. This means he can start using his carry-on, sunglasses, and jewelry right away – all of the next-level accessories that he would normally have to purchase individually to match his current shopping budget.

And because he plans to spend a charged summer away from home, Adam is stocking up on technologies to keep him up to date: a portable charger to store in his travel bag and an AirTag to keep track of his movements. . He might be able to pay for this cute bag over time, but that doesn’t stop him from using it ASAP.

Crepe suit Indochinese

indochino.com $ 429.00 Clubmaster sunglasses Ray ban

farfetch.com $ 94.00 Firenze sports bag Bric’s

nordstrom.com $ 525.00 Linen blend polo sweater Theory

bloomingdales.com $ 195.00 Gold Vermeil Signet Ring Miansai

mrporter.com $ 165.00 Inverted suede loafers Fear of god

mrporter.com $ 695.00

Loans to California residents made or arranged under license from California Finance Lenders Law.