We forgot a lot during the pandemic. Including how to dress.





This weekend I went to the mall. After months of working from home, the past few weeks have seen an increase in events, dinners, networking cafes, and even a quick trip to New York City. And while I’ve perfected the Zoom look (business up, party down), when it comes to seeing friends and colleagues in person, my wardrobe is firmly, hopelessly stuck in 2019. I need to. new clothes, and based on how many people shopping next to me on Saturday morning, everyone else too.

If you’re reading this you know what’s been going on in the past 16 months, so there’s no need to rehash it here. Suddenly it’s 2021 and we’re all supposed to be wearing mid pieces and mom jeans.

You would think that with all this time to plan, I would at least have better outfits chosen for my return to society. But after meeting a friend at back-to-back events last week wearing the exact same outfit on both nights, it certainly isn’t. At least not for me. READ MORE: San Antonio Area Lake Now “Completely Infested” With Zebra Mussels, TPWD Says As I gazed at this room, I swayed in its direction. Should it be a series of rules? (# 1: Prohibition on wearing flip flops or sporting activities anywhere you need to leave a tip. Bars, cafes, restaurants, barbers and hair salons are respectable places of business and we must treat them. as such by not kicking your feet in public.) An essay on finding the perfect outfit for back to school? (Meh. Mine will be linen and black, like before the pandemic.) Instead, I kept coming back to the same phrase over and over again: it doesn’t really matter. Dressing up right now feels like a masquerade at best, and an inappropriate celebration of survival at worst. Wearing any type of binding pants is binding after one year of leggings. The shoes look like cement boots, the hats are ridiculous, and while I’ve never worn belts, I imagine those are uncomfortable right now as well. Re-emerging into society seemed, at least to me, incredibly fast. As the first anniversary of the pandemic approached in March, almost everyone was still largely at home, waiting to be vaccinated. Three months later, people are drugged up and ready to party. But then you get to Father’s Day parties or picnics or barbecues and everyone is acting weird because we just survived a pandemic. So everyone is saying how weird they are acting and how hard it is to survive a pandemic. At the end of the night we all come home emptied, but happy because there is some comfy clothes there and maybe an episode of Easttown mare queued up and ready to watch. READ MORE: Owners of Famous Feliz Modern Bead Shop Unveil New Desert-Inspired Home Goods Store So many attempts to come back to the world are wrong because they make an incorrect presumption: that this world still exists and that the same rules of what is appropriate or inappropriate apply. Of course, should you wear sweatpants at a board meeting or stiletto heels at a construction site? Maybe not, but who cares? If a guy can walk into the United States Capitol shirtless during an insurgency, then we might not have to worry about wearing the same outfit twice in two days. As a society we have witnessed unthinkable darkness and no pair of mom jeans is going to soothe that. So I’m going to wear what makes me feel good. Wear what brings me joy, or at least doesn’t bother me. Put on pants that don’t over-tighten and shoes that don’t pinch. Wear sunglasses all day because it makes me feel like Paul Newman, put on a bathing suit if I find a place to swim, keep the Fiesta medals on my denim jacket until Christmas. I’m going to wear shorts – something I did last week for the first time in years – because it’s hot and ERCOT told me to keep my A / C set to 78 degrees or higher and I’m a shameless follower of rules. Dressing for our return to society will become easier and eventually our conversations will stop being about the pandemic. But, I can’t imagine going back to a world where everyone cares about what other people are wearing. Unless you wear flip flops in a restaurant.

