Fashion and fabrics of the future: wear well, wear still

About Did you know that your basic cotton t-shirt uses 2,000 gallons of water to make and use – from farm to factory and in the washing machine, and the amount of fossil carbon burned in transportation? Breathtaking ! Join us to discuss the future of fashion – from plants and plastics for clothing, to the job market, to recycling, upcycling and even to clothing as a statement of value, the new trend is that you are what you wear. There is growing popularity in wearing fashion that reveals our values, including our climate values. Learn how to reduce your impact in this area with all the Drawdown filters. June 23, 7 to 8 p.m. ET Join the Zoom meeting: Wednesday, June 23, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87342325677?pwd=V2cxYlQyQ1RIeXI0T2kxWExZQkQwZz09 + 16465588656,, 87342325677 # United States (New York) A mobile faucet Access code: 832689 Meeting number: 873 4232 5677 Moderated by Mark Haubner, Vice President of the North Fork Environmental Council Panelists include: Beth Fiteni; Founder, Green Inside and Out, Author, Green Wardrobe Guide; Website, blog, radio show:GreenInsideandOut.org Gary Halada PH.D.; Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Stony Brook University, Board Member, East End Arts Council Lizzy Sweigart; owner, The Times Vintage Shop in Greenport, showcasing eco-friendly fashion and thrift products; https://www.timesvintage.com/ A thriving circular economy on zero waste, said Mark Haubner, Drawdown East End board member. It is based on three principles: designing waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in service and regenerating natural systems. The fashion industry is moving towards a circular model, where clothes are made from recycled or all-natural materials, everything is used, repaired, recycled, nothing ends up overloading and polluting landfills. Take a look at this documentary, The True Cost, on YouTube before attending this webinar, it’s a real eye-opener!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxhCpLzreCw DrawdownThe Future: A Conversation for Our Changing Times In partnership with the Hampton Bays Public Library, the League of Women Voters and DrawdownEastEnd Participating partners: North Fork EnvironmentalCouncil and North Fork Audubon Society

