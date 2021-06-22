27 loose summer dresses and delicate jewelry deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Please note that prices and offers are accurate at time of posting, but are subject to change.

Summer is officially here, and you can make it the most stylish yet with the help of Amazon Fashion! If you haven’t heard it, Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is happening right now, and there are major robberies across the board, especially the style department.

Today we’ve been shouting loose summer dresses that can flatter your figure and give you confidence, along with the perfect jewelry to pair them up! Read on to prepare your wardrobe for all seasons of fun in the sun. These Prime Day prices won’t last forever, so buy now!

12 slimming summer dresses

1. This wrap dress Relipop doesn’t have a fitted silhouette, but it highlights the waistline for a gorgeous look!

2. Buyers also like this wrap dress from Naggoo it’s a little more relaxed and fluid!

3. The halter neckline on this Asvivid tank dress creates a sleek and streamlined appearance!

4. We have totally fallen for the embroidered lace of this neckline trapeze dress JOLIJARDIN!

5. This chiffon mini dress KIRUNDO is really comfortable, and the elastic at the waist will tighten you!

6. We love the loose circle style skirt on this casuress skater dress and its fitted wrap top!

7. On lazy days when you always want to look good, this t-shirt dress from Locryz is absolutely ideal!

8. This T-shirt dress Alaster is another option to slip on when you want to look cute and feel comfortable!

9. You will inevitably feel amazing every time you wear this midi dress from Caliph!

ten. If maxi dresses are more your style, check out one of the Amazon buyers favorites of MakeMeChic!

11. We also love this BEAR long dress, which features trendy spaghetti straps!

12. This long-sleeved shirt trapeze dress Amoretu has a graphics option that makes buyers swoon!

15 pieces of delicate jewelry

Delicate necklaces

See it!

13. If you want a standard necklace that you can wear everyday and with any outfit, this a layer of MEVECCO is our first choice!

14. Rather a silver girl? You will love this adorable layered necklace Lucky mark!

15. Were crushed on the shorter length of the neck of this 18k gold necklace from Adobei Pearl!

16. Give your jewelry a more personal touch with this initial pendant of M MOUHAM!

17. This necklace set Turandoss comes with four different pieces that you can wear alone or layered!

Delicate earrings

See it!

18. These timeless huggie earrings from SANNYRA are customizable thanks to the wide variety of charms to be won now!

19. This set of huggie earrings AIDSOTOU comes with silver and gold options. Mix these metals, baby!

20. You can mark these rhinestone hoops FANCIME in different metal and gem color options!

21. If you prefer your earring look to be simple, you’ll dig this minimalist EPIRORA stud set!

22. All earrings from this YADOCA set have chain details that are so important!

Delicate rings

See it!

23. This Taoqiao rhinestone cluster ring will look great worn alone, but it’s also designed for stacked ring moments!

24. We love how much the nine different rings of this BERYUAN set watch when you team up!

25. The snake design of this sovesi ring is the definition of a statement piece!

26. This AFFY rhinestone ring is available in yellow gold, rose gold and silver so you can match it with the rest of your jewelry aesthetic!

27. You can also choose from these same three metals in this minimum ring defined from KAZITSAN!

Want more sales? Check out all the best deals right now during Amazon Prime Day here!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!