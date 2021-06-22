Tribute 1 By Armin Strom: Redefining the contemporary dress watch

Just a few years ago, dress watches seemed on the way out. But now a renaissance is underway: collectors, connoisseurs and brands are once again giving dress watches the attention they deserve and not all of the brands behind this revival of classicism have a lot of love for dress watches. history in dress watches.

The lack of historical precedent within their collections gives newcomers to dress watches more freedom to reinterpret the theme. And the result can be quite astonishing as Armin Strom points out with his short story Tribute 1.

Tribute to Armin Strom 1: WOW!

As an avid dress watch enthusiast for over two decades, the visual impact this new Tribute 1 had on me when I first saw it was profound. I immediately saw a vision of a well-dressed man wearing this watch as he floated weightlessly in a space station or drove a futuristic new version of the Jaguar E-Type on country roads.

Granted, my imagination takes over sometimes, but once I landed safely on earth the reality hit me that the Armin Strom Tribute 1 is a very sophisticated watch.

First and foremost, there are the proportions. While sports watches can earn extra points from completely oversized sizes, with dress watches every fraction of a millimeter counts.

Armin Strom understood this well and opted for a modest but not too small diameter: 38mm in diameter and only 9.38mm in height.

The design of Tribute 1 is pleasantly understated and surprisingly elegant with a contemporary design: Armin Strom lets the textures speak in a monochrome color palette, making the watch alluring without drawing too much attention to itself.

The same goes for the configuration of the dial with its staggered placement of the hour and minute hands. These stainless steel hands designed by co-founder Claude Greisler are hand finished, which can be found in Tribute 1.

Attention should also be drawn to the hour markers: odd hours are pad printed on the dial, while even hour markers are applied. It adds a sense of sophistication which goes very well with the overall design.

And speaking of sophistication, Armin Strom pushes the boundaries of traditional dress watch design a step further with the shape of the lugs and the asymmetrical dial, but, again, not too much. This beautiful balance between challenging and complying with the status quo is what makes Tribute 1 so exceptional.

Armin Strom Tribute 1: technical delicacies

A good dress watch is, in essence, always a technical delicacy. It doesn’t dazzle with a ton of complications but rather shows sophistication, preferably with a refined hand-wound movement. And Armin Strom delivers just that with Caliber AMW21.

The most prominent visual feature on the dial is the innovative motor barrel, which sees the shaft rotate around the mainspring inside the barrel, which saves space, making it much more effective while reducing friction. Its efficiency is evidenced by the generous 100-hour (four-day) power reserve.

The 100-hour power reserve obtained with this single ultra-efficient barrel further emphasizes the modern nature but also the progressive technical concept of the Armin Strom Tribute 1.

During the first launch, a limited edition of 25 pieces, Armin Strom highlights the barrel of a white gold cannon cock, to which the technicians of the small manufacture lavish more than 12 hours of hand polishing. This is a detail for connoisseurs as the precious metal used here in place of the more common stainless steel has a slightly different hue than the steel case and hands, providing more optical depth in a very subtle way.

There is also a lot to appreciate on the back of the watch. Armin Strom opted for a rather Germanic design here, covering most of the movement with a large seven-eighth plate instead of the brand’s more typical bridges. I find it lovely because the large plate highlights the Geneva stripes and draws attention to the very polished jewelry sinks.

The visible balance and its rooster add depth to the design. This rooster bears the same design as that of the barrel rooster on the front of the watch.

The beadwork covered baseplate provides the perfect background to complete this beautifully finished image.

The Armin Strom Tribute 1 shown here belongs to the 25-piece first edition: this limited edition features a white gold barrel rooster while subsequent editions will have this stainless steel component.

We agree that 25 pieces are not many, but when a brand calls something a “first edition” it means more will follow.

At CHF13,900, the Armin Strom Tribute 1 is competitively priced, especially when you consider the extensive hand-finished workmanship and exquisite workmanship movement.

It’s a bold move for Armin Strom to bet on a bright future for the dress watch, but I think the brand is very topical with this offer, which makes the tradition no longer a thing of the past.

For more information, please visit www.arminstrom.com/en/kollektion/system-78/tribute-1-first-edition.



Quick Facts Armin Strom Tribute 1

Case: 38 x 9.38 mm, stainless steel, water resistant to 50 meters

Movement: Manual-winding Caliber AMW21, frequency 25,200 vph / 3.5 Hz, 100-hour power reserve, white gold barrel cock

Functions: hours, minutes, seconds

Limitation: 25 pieces (with white gold barrel bridge)

Price: 13,900 Swiss francs

Note: 10 year warranty, double the standard warranty offered by Armin Strom

