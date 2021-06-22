Every Look Prada Menswear Spring Summer 2022 CR Fashion Book





Prada has released its latest Spring / Summer 2022 menswear collection, co-designed by Creative Directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Prada and Simons envisioned a cheerful and simplistic sartorial response to post-pandemic life. The collection was both effortlessly cool and quintessentially Prada. Prada The show was filmed in two locations, at the Fondazione Prada depot in Milan as well as on the coast in Sardinia. The models opened as they walked down the winding red tunnel of the Deposito that led to the sea and the sun, a surreal transition between urban infrastructure and nature. “A passage from the inside to the outside. After the constriction, the power of this feeling of infinity, an endless horizon. It gives you the feeling of freedom again. Simons reflects. Elaborating further on the theme of the show, Miuccia Prada said, “This collection and this show is all about capturing that, the joy of everyday life. The idea that living your life can be a euphoric experience. Much joy can come from something so simple: when times are tough, we look for joys that are simple and straightforward. Innocence. “ Prada Indeed, this joy and this innocence spoken of by the creative directors is felt viscerally in the design of clothing and accessories. The most striking silhouettes of this season are rompers and skorts. Available in many summery colors, the rompers are presented with clever rolled cuffs, reminiscent of easy days at sea. Worn with blazers or shown on their own, the rompers have endless styling possibilities. Another key silhouette is the skort. This style has already been seen in the brand’s Spring / Summer 2017 women’s clothing line. Now adapted as a piece of men’s clothing, the skorts feature fine details such as delicate sashes and ultra-mini lengths. Skorts are bold but incredibly wearable. To link the looks, we find the flagship accessory of the season, the Prada bob. Prada’s iteration of this wardrobe staple is unlike any other. Featured in a variety of textures, the bucket hat plunges into a triangular stitch on the back. Above the tip are miniature zip pockets, perfect for coins and lip balms? This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

