Fashion
Save 46% on Lévis’ most popular jeans for men and women
This year’s Prime Day event is full of amazing offers. Amazon offers huge savings on the best technological gadgets, premium video channels, Amazon smart devices, kitchen appliances and mens fashion brands like Calvin klein. However, there is one brand in particular that we are always looking for during Prime Day: Levis. And just like last year, you can shop Levis’ most popular styles of pants and denim shorts for up to 46% off the original price.
If you need to replace your favorite Levis, then First day 2021 is the perfect opportunity.
The savings are huge this year, with prices falling on the brand’s most popular styles, including the 501, 505, 511 and 512 models. If you like the rugged, relaxed fit of Levis jeans, now is the time. to buy them on sale. They make a great addition to any wardrobe, easily matching your favorite t-shirts and button-down shirts.
Prime Day ends on Tuesday, June 22, so don’t wait too long because this year Prime Day Levis offers are too good to be left out. Also, be sure to sign up for Prime to take full advantage of this year’s amazing Prime Day offers. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new members.
Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite Levi pieces included in the Amazon Prime Day 2021 event.
Levis 501 Original Fit jeans for men
43% reduction
Buy:
Levis 501 Original Fit jeans for men
$ 33.75
Levis Mens 502 Taper Jean
40% DISCOUNT
Buy:
Levis Mens 502 Taper Jean
$ 41.70
Jean Levis 501 Crop Woman
40% DISCOUNT
Buy:
Jean Levis 501 Crop Woman
$ 41.70
Levis 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans for Men
41% reduction
Buy:
Levis 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans for Men
$ 41.00
Levis 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
45% reduction
Buy:
Levis 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
$ 38.13
Levis Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans
46% reduction
Buy:
Levis Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans
Starting at $ 37.46
