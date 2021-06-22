C4SC and APOC Store have launched a new fashion raffle





Last year, Creatives 4 Systemic Change launched a charity fashion raffle. For just 10, you were able to participate in the auction to win pieces that had been donated by a list of creators. This included Eckhaus Latta, Di Petsa, Wales Bonner, Goom Heo, and more. All money raised was donated equally to selected charities supporting the black trans community, such as The Marsha P Johnson Institute, For the Gworls, and The Okra project, the total raised reaching nearly $ 50,000. This month, the sale is back, with over 60 participating designers. This time, C4SC has partnered with the online marketplace APOC store, which supports and sells new and emerging design talent. So naturally there are new names to mention as well, such as 69, Ugo Paulon, WED, Chet Lo, Conner Ives and motoguo, all of whom donated parts for sale. The funds will be directed to charities benefiting the Asian community in response to the rise of anti-Asian hatred in the West, Asian garment workers who have suffered the consequences of the pandemic, Awaj Foundation, Hackney Chinese Community Services, and Song of the Red Canary, a coalition of local masseurs based in the United States. Because The Gworls remains profitable for 2021, just like the HOME Grants Program by Ronan McKenzie. We always wanted to keep things very simple in the same format as last year, says a spokesperson for C4SC. The biggest change is that we have focused on the anti-Asian hate crimes that continued during the spread of Covid, they continue. There is a long history of racism against the West Asian community which is often downplayed with the model myth of the minority. Our biggest priority is supporting small organizations where funds go directly to people in need and are led by those communities, for example, the AWAJ Foundation is run by garment workers for garment workers. For the Gworls is run by black trans people for black trans people. APOC co-founders Jules Volleberg and Ying Suen and C4SC plan to make the sale an annual event, in order to continue to champion important social and political causes. They also want to ensure that the well-being of independent designers remains at the forefront of their collective mission in the process. As the designers ourselves were very aware of the fact that it can be exhausting to be constantly asked for free labor and especially if it is a small designer who makes unique items, they say. In addition to supporting these amazing charities, we hope all designers feel supported and enjoy their experience as well. Raffle ticket sales end on June 27 with tickets costing 10 for a specific coin or 5 to win a mystery item. To enter, visit the C4SC website.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos